Spain is training 32,476 doctors

The number of medical residents in training in health areas has risen in March 2022 to 32,476 in Spainaccording to a report published by the Andalusian Medical Union. That is the maximum possible number of students who have accessed the residence in the first year, after having completed the examinations of Medicine, Psychology, Pharmacy, Chemistry, Biology or Physics. The calculation does not take into account the call for graduates of Nursing.

If all the gaps were finally filled, the trend in the increase in residents would continue to rise, along the same lines as the increases of the last five exercises. In 2021 they were already formalized 30,630 seats of first-year residents in all the autonomous communities as a whole, while the previous year the figure was 28,948.

The final number of residents will depend on the volume of abandonment of the square, the resignations to take possession or the recirculation of the posts that occur, some data that have not yet come to light. However, from the union they trust that in 2022 a new improvement will be produced again that will help compensate for the deficit that marked the period from 2013 to 2016.

“With the increases in places called in these years, we are on the right track to solve this problem, but we still have to go further, since we are facing the increase in the retirement of doctors now and in the coming years and we are going to need more doctors, especially from some specialties”, they have pointed out.

The abandonment rate is reduced to a minimum

A large part of these numbers will be conditioned by the rate of abandonment of residents first year, although it is a phenomenon that has been reduced to a minimum in recent years. In 2021, the percentage of physicians who resigned from their MIR position was barely 1.75 percent of the total, which confirms a continued decline compared to 2014 when the average was 4.69 percent.

The specialty that concentrated that year a higher proportion of dropouts was Radiopharmacy with 16.67 percent of the places assigned. followed closely Work Medicine (10.55 percent), heart surgery (10 percent) and Preventive medicine (7 percent). While the figures are very residual in Internal Medicine which barely added 1.67 percent of refusals or Family and Community Medicine which remained at 2.42 percent.

Talent drain grows

Beyond the number of doctors who carry out their residency in the National Health System, the other key point is to ensure that they stay in Spain once the period is over. The report has underlined that in 2021 the Collegiate Medical Organization (WHO) issued 4,130 certificates of suitability 2,504 doctors to leave the country. The figure raises the balance of the last eleven years to 35,000.

From the union they attribute this reality to the salary cuts that the doctors have suffered in the last decade, since they currently receive 187.84 euros less than in 2010 when the reductions with the international financial crisis began to be applied. “After the great personal effort of each resident physician and the economic effort of society in their training, andt is worrying the growing number of Spanish specialists who are leaving our borderslooking for a decent job that they have not found so far in Spain”, they have emphasized.