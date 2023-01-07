Spare no one! Neymar would be blowing Joao Félix’s steak | Sports Gossip 123

Barbara Chirino / @barbarachirino

Again the couple of Magui Corceiro and the footballer joao felix She is involved in a mess of infidelity and this time it would be nothing more and nothing less than the fault of the Brazilian Neymar Jrwho with a simple ‘follow’ in instagram sparked rumors of a possible romance between the two.

The Portuguese model is currently traveling in Paris and after that, the forward of the psg began to follow her on Instagram and that she removed just when the also actress shared a photo with the forward of the Atletico Madrid.





As expected, all this revolution reached the ears of Magui who, of course, was quick to defend himself: “When they know absolutely nothing, they have to talk about anything, what a shame!”was the forceful message sent by the Portuguese.

Apparently Magui is not a white dove because several months ago she was involved in an intense controversy after being seen allegedly kissing with Pedro Porro, player of the Sporting Lisbon, whom Corceiro claimed to be just a good friend.