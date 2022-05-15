Spider-Man No Way Home tops MTV Movie Awards nominations | Films
Dune, Batman and Shang-Chi are in the category of ‘Best Movie’
The movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ It was a success at the box office and became the best premiere after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On the morning of this May 12, the categories of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where fans can choose the winners of different categories, where the third film of Spider-Man with Tom Holland leads the list with 7 nominations.
Marvel Studios He is also nominated in various categories with ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, ‘Loki’, ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Black Widow’, Below we present all the nominees.
Meet the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Best film
dunes
scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
batman
best series
euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
ted lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Motion Picture
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Series
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly-Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
best hero
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
best villain
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
best kiss
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedy Performance
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena-Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Revelation Performance
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia DiMartino as Loki
best fight
Black Widow vs. Widows–Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi’s Bus Fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Final Battle of the 3 Spider-Men – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Scary Performance
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best team
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
‘HERE FOR THE HOOKUP’ Award
euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Best song
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Charm Cast / Charm
The ceremony of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, where the statue of golden popcorn will be delivered to the most voted series and movies.