Spider-Man No Way Home tops MTV Movie Awards nominations | Films

liliana carmona

Dune, Batman and Shang-Chi are in the category of ‘Best Movie’

The movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ It was a success at the box office and became the best premiere after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the morning of this May 12, the categories of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where fans can choose the winners of different categories, where the third film of Spider-Man with Tom Holland leads the list with 7 nominations.

Marvel Studios He is also nominated in various categories with ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, ‘Loki’, ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Black Widow’, Below we present all the nominees.

Meet the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Best film

dunes

scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

batman

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings poster Marvel Studios

best series

euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

ted lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly-Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

best hero

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MJ and Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ sony pictures

best villain

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena-Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Revelation Performance

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia DiMartino as Loki

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in the series ‘Loki’ Marvel Studios/Disney+

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows–Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi’s Bus Fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Final Battle of the 3 Spider-Men – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Scary Performance

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best team

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

‘HERE FOR THE HOOKUP’ Award

euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Charm Cast / Charm

The ceremony of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, where the statue of golden popcorn will be delivered to the most voted series and movies.