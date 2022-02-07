Spinal cord injury, three men start walking again thanks to electrodes. “The first steps were truly incredible”

There personalized regenerative medicine could soon offer new treatment possibilities for spinal cord injuries, given the encouraging results emerging from the most recent research in the sector. Two papers, in particular, present different and innovative approaches that could form the basis for the development of targeted and more effective therapies for spinal cord injuries. The two research groups, one Swiss and one Israeli, in fact, they managed to completely repair spinal cord injuries and restore motor function following paralysis.

The first study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, was conducted by scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) and the University Hospital of Vaud in Lausanne, who evaluated the effectiveness of their approach on three human patients with complete sensorimotor paralysis. The team, led by scientists Grégoire Courtine And Jocelyne Bloch, has developed a system of electrical stimulation of the spinal cord using electrode pads designed for the targeted treatment of injuries. According to the experts, who had already presented the first results four years ago, this method allows to reach all the nerves of the spinal cord associated with the movements of the legs and trunk. The use of electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, in fact, had already been used previously, through neurotechnologies originally designed for the treatment of pain, but most of these devices were not suitable for stimulating all the nerve cells involved in walking.

Swiss scientists got involved three men between the ages of 29 and 41, with complete sensorimotor paralysis, who underwent treatment. The plate designed by the researchers allows you to customize the positioning of the electrodes for each patient, optimizing the possibility of recovery of motor functions. According to tests conducted by the research team, in all participants, motor function was restored within hours of treatment. Neurorehabilitation, the scholars comment, has helped patients perform a variety of motor activities, such as walking, cycling and swimming. “Although the three participants were able to walk independently – write the authors – it is important to underline that they have not regained the complete naturalness of the movements. After five months of rehabilitation, however, our patients were able to perform previously impossible actions, which is a truly significant result ”.

“The first steps were truly incredible – he comments Michel Roccati, one of the three patients who received the treatment – it was like a dream. I have been following a rather intense training in the last few months, I have set myself a series of goals to achieve. Now I can go up and down the stairs without too much difficulty. I hope to be able to walk a few kilometers by spring ”. Michel, born and raised in Italy, was paralyzed last December due to a motorcycle accident. This work, the authors comment, could significantly change the lives of patients like Michel and restore motor skills to millions of people.

The second study, published in the journal Science Advances, was led by scientists from the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology, at Tel Aviv University. The research group, led by Tal Dvir, has made some customized systems of functional fabrics starting from biological materials. Tested on mouse models, these functional tissues were able to restore walking ability in case of paralysis. The researchers took tissue samples from some mice, selecting animals characterized by acute paralysis, i.e. in progress for a short time, and chronic, i.e. manifested for longer periods. Scientists altered the samples by a process capable of reproduce the development of the spinal cord which occurs during the embryonic sentence. According to the team’s findings, this approach resulted in recovery of walking function in 80 percent of the animals with chronic paralysis and in 100 percent of the models with acute paralysis. “The goal for the next work – say the authors – is to design customized spinal cord implants to repair human tissues damaged by injury. This approach reduces the risk of rejection ”.

“Our technology – comments Dvir – is based on the removal of adipose tissue from the patient’s belly. This sample consists of cells and an extracellular matrix, which are separated and isolated. Genetic engineering reprograms cells and brings them into a state reminiscent of embryonic stem cells. From here we have produced a customized hydrogel, which then allows the development of three-dimensional systems of networks containing motor neurons “. These encouraging results could prove very important for people suffering from motor paralysis due to spinal injury. “Our work – concludes Dvir – represents a reason for hope for millions of patients, confined to wheelchairs due to these problems. We hope to reach the human clinical trial stage within the next few years, in order to take a truly exciting step forward in a very important field of regenerative medicine ”.

Overall, the promising results of this research highlight the efficacy of customizable and personalized approaches, which could enable significant improvements in regenerative medicine approaches for treating a wide range of spinal cord injuries.

Photo: NeuroRestore- Jimmy Ravier

Valentina Di Paola