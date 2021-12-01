Spotify, Maneskin are confirmed as the most listened to Italians in the world

The most popular? Sfera Ebbasta. The most listened to song? Malibu from Saint John. But the flag is firmly in the hands of the Måneskin. Because they are the most listened to Italian artists in the world. Of course, the first global place is far away: Bad Bunny And Olivia Rodriguez they are still unreachable. Wrapped 2021: Spotify Releases Annual Rankings. Songs, albums, artists. And podcasts: Alessandro Barbero’s wins in Italy. All the contents most listened to by the 381 million users of the leading platform for streaming music. And here are the magnificent ones of streaming.

In the world

Leading the world ranking as the most listened to artist we find the rapper for the second consecutive year Bad Bunny. The podium is completed by i Bts And Drake, followed by Justin Bieber And The Weeknd. Then the primacy of Taylor Swift: is the most listened to female artist on Spotify in 2021, followed by Ariana Grande And Olivia Rodrigo. Then i Maneskin that conquer position 58 of the Global ranking with over 2 billion streams.

At the top of the song chart there is drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo. In second and third place: MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) from Lil Nas X And STAY from The Kid LAROI (with Justin Bieber). Completing the top five: good 4 u, also by Olivia Rodrigo, and Levitating (with DaBaby) by Dua Lipa. In the top ten, however, there is also Beggin ‘by Måneskin, the most listened to Italian song ever on the platform.

Spotify’s 2021 album is SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, followed by Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa e Justice by Justin Bieber. Fourth and fifth places go to respectively = by Ed Sheeran e Planet Her by Doja Cat.

In Italy

The scepter lands in Cinisello Balsamo: Sfera Ebbasta, already top artist in 2018, is the most listened to artist in Italy, followed by Blanco, Rkomi, Guè And Capo Plaza. The Måneskin are also in the top 10. Madame is the most listened to among the artists in Italy followed by Dua Lipa e Aries. The Italian artists Annalisa, Alessandra Amoroso and Elisa they are present in the top 10 respectively in sixth, eighth and tenth position.

Sfera Ebbasta

The most listened to song of the year is malibu of sangiovanni. The song is followed by the summer hits You drive me crazy and sleepless nights by BLANCO. They close the top 5 Our song from MACE?(with BLANCO & SALMO) e New Range by Rkomi.

Saint John

The album with the most streams is Rkomi’s Taxi Driver, followed by BLANCO’s “Blu Celeste” and Madame’s “MADAME”. Respectively, however, in fourth and fifth position there are “PLAZA” by Capo Plaza and “Famoso” by Sfera EBBASTA.

Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience remains the most popular podcast on Spotify globally this year as well. They follow Call Her Daddy by Alex Cooper e Crime Junkie. In first place among the most listened to podcasts on Spotify in our country is “The podcast of Alessandro Barbero: History Lectures and Conferences “. To follow” Muschio Selvaggio “by Fedez and Luis Sal and “The Essential” by My Ceran, available exclusively on Spotify. They close the top five “Very Human Things” by Gianpiero Kesten and “Motivation and Personal Growth”.

But here is the detail of the rankings:

SPOTIFY WRAPPED 2020 TOP LIST AT GLOBAL LEVEL:

The most listened to artists

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. BTS

4. Drake

5. Justin Bieber

6. The Weeknd

7. J Balvin

8. Ariana Grande

9. Olivia Rodrigo

10. Juice WRLD

The most listened to albums

1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

3. Justice, Justin Bieber

4. “=”, Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

6. MONTERO, Lil Nas X

7. After Hours, The Weeknd

8. THE LAST TOUR OF THE MUNDO, Bad Bunny

9. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke

10. Positions, Ariana Grande

The most listened to songs

1. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

2. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

3. STAY, The Kid LAROI (feat. Justin Bieber)

4. Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

5. Levitating, Dua Lipa (feat. DaBaby)

6. Peaches, Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

7. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat (feat. SZA)

8. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

9. Heat Waves, Glass Animals

10. Beggin ‘, Maneskin

The Most Popular Podcasts

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Crime Junkie

4. TED Talks Daily

5. The Daily

6. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

7. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

8. Renegades: Born in the USA

9. Stuff You Should Know

10. Gemischtes Hack

SPOTIFY WRAPPED 2021 TOP LIST IN ITALY:

Most listened to artists in Italy

1. Sfera Ebbasta

2. BLANCO

3. Rkomi

4. Guè

5. Capo Plaza

6. Psalm

7. Marracash

8. Måneskin

9. Hernia

10. Tha Supreme

The most listened to artists

1. Madame

2. Dua Lipa

3. ARIES

4. Ana Mena

5. Billie Eilish

6. Annalisa

7. Ariana Grande

8. Alessandra Amoroso

9. Doja Cat

10. Elisa

The most listened to songs

1. malibu, sangiovanni

2. You make me mad, BLANCO

3. Blank Nights, BLANCO

4. LA CANZONE NOSTRA, MACE (feat. BLANCO & SALMO)

5. NEW RANGE, Rkomi (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)

6. lady, sangiovanni

7. SHUT UP AND GOOD, Måneskin

8. MILLE, Fedez (feat. Orietta Berti)

9. START WITH YOU, Rkomi

10. Blinders, BLANCO

The most listened to albums

1. TAXI DRIVER, Rkomi

2. Blue Celeste, BLANCO

3. MADAME, Madame

4. PLAZA, Capo Plaza

5. Famous, Sfera Ebbasta

6. Theater of Wrath – Vol I, Måneskin

7. OBE, MACE

8. Gemini, Hernia

9. AHIA !, Nuclear Tactical Penguins

10. FLOP, Psalm

The most popular podcasts

1. Alessandro Barbero’s podcast: History Lectures and Conferences

2. Wild Moss

3. The Essential

4. Urban Demons

5. Very Human Things

6. Motivation and Personal Growth

7. Start – The news of the Sole 24 Ore

8. I COME TOO

9. Cashmere Podcast

10. The Jackal: all Sanremo but lasts less

And from today on the Spotify app it will be possible to browse through the charts and three of their hits of the year. “2021 was the year in which the concept of virality changed its meaning. The year in which a rock group from Rome conquered and revolutionized the world. The year in which Blanco, an artist part of our RADAR 2020 program dedicated to emerging artists, it has increased its ratings by 288 times and the year in which Madame surpassed Dua Lipa for number of plays in Italy “, comments Melanie Parejo, Spotify Head of Music for Southern Europe. “It was also the year of artists who go beyond the binary genre like Madame: in fact she is the most listened to among the artists in Italy, even surpassing Dua Lipa. 2021 was also the year of EQUAL, the global campaign dedicated to promoting gender equality and celebrating the contribution of women in the world of music, supporting artists and creators. Since its launch (at the end of April), 8 artists have represented Italy (including December), all protagonists of Spotify’s billboard in Times Square, helping to confirm the platform as a brand capable of fully representing the variety that distinguishes female creativity “.

Madame

Finally, the growing success of podcasts. “They are increasingly central to the Italian and global panorama of digital entertainment. The growth of publications has been dizzying: between September 2020 and 2021, about 1.5 million new podcasts were added on Spotify, with an increase in 85% compared to the previous year “, he comments Eduardo Alonso, Spotify’s Head of Studios for Southern & Eastern Europe. “At the moment, there are more than 3 million podcasts available on the platform and the number of shows has increased by 2,500% compared to 2018. of 84 million people in the world have listened to a podcast for the first time. Italy is among the countries that have shown the greatest growth in the offer of podcasts: Spotify recorded an expansion of the catalog in Italian language in 1989 % in the last year, with the production of new titles of all kinds, dedicated to the most disparate themes “.