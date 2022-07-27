Squats, push-ups, burpees: the best exercises to tone the body and speed up metabolism

The key concept is toning. And better yet: tone the whole body. It is true that after a while, you will want to focus on specific aspects such as toning arms, legs, buttocks or anything you want to focus on specifically. But the beginning is the general toning. And for that there are

basic exercises that they will act at a general level and that they never fail.

combine them into a routine for a simple yet powerful workout and you’ll stay in shape for the rest of your life. After 30 days, you should already see improvements in your

muscular strength, endurance and balance. And you will also begin to see how the clothes fit you better!

lunges



test your

Balance it is an essential part of a complete exercise routine. Lunges do exactly that: they promote functional movement while increasing core strength.

legs and buttocks. Do three sets and 10 repetitions per session.

push-ups



Push-ups are one of the movements of

body weight most basic, but very effective, that you can perform due to the number of muscles that are involved at the same time when performing them. It is much more than arms, believe it. If you can’t do a standard push-up, do them on your

knees.

burpees



An exercise that you hate at first and end up loving (when you see the results). Burpees are a super effective movement

for the whole body because it provides great benefits for

cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength. If you’re starting out, just complete three sets of 10 reps. As you gain ease, you can set yourself different challenges.

plates



Planks are an effective way to work both the muscles

ABS like the whole body. They stabilize the core without forcing the back, something that happens with the abdominals. And since a healthy body requires a

powerful coreDon’t neglect core-specific exercises like side planks.

squats



Squats increase

strength of the lower body and core, as well as the

flexibility in the lower back and hips. Because they put some of the largest muscles in the body to work, they also pack a punch in terms of

calories burned. Complete three sets of 20 repetitions.

Dumbbells standing above the head



Compound exercises that use multiple joints and muscles are perfect because they work multiple parts of the body at once. Standing overhead dumbbells is not only one of the best exercises you can do for your

shouldersbut also involves the

upper back and core.

glute bridge



The glute bridge is

very easy and it is very effective on the entire posterior chain, which in addition to reinforcing the entire area will also make your butt look firmer. Complete 10 to 12 reps divided into three sets.