Star of film and stage Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards

New Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host this year’s Tony Awards. The West Side Story star will headline June 12 at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. An hour-long pre-show will air on Paramount+.

“After the last two challenging years, there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night that honors the best of Broadway and share in the joys of performing live once again than this extraordinarily talented artist,” said Jack Sussman. , executive vice-president. president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS.

DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown the Musical, Bring It On: The Musical and Company.

The ceremony will take place nine months after the Moulin Rouge! The Musical took the crown for best new musical at the last Tony Awards, one postponed due to the pandemic. That show also expanded from its typical three hours to four, with host Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration of the second half with performances of the three best musicals.