Starling Marte will represent the Dominican

A few hours after the general manager of the Dominican Republic teamNelson Cruz, made known the down in the Starling Mars World ClassicMets outfielder denied the note through your account instagram. “That news is weird. We continue with the Dominican Republic team. Who gets me out? The 34-year-old native of the capital Santo Domingo wrote.

It should be noted that according to Cruz, the Metropolitan patrolman could not represent the ninth from Quisqueyan because he underwent surgery last November to repair an abdominal discomfort, therefore, supposedly he would not be ready to jump back onto the pitch . However, after his statement on the famous social network, the picture became confused about his participation or not in the World Baseball Classic that will take place in March of this year.

In another Instagram post, Marte responded with the following: “We are going to represent, calm down.” This after a journalist assured that the president of the Dominican Baseball Federation (FEDOME), Juan Núñez, also confirmed that the major leaguer would not be part of the Dominican team in the Classic.


