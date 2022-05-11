start a free cycle at the Hospital de Clínicas

Eat healthy and with little salt, exercise, take medications, try to control stress, measure your blood pressure at home, these are the indications that people with cardiovascular diseases or who overcome events such as heart attack or stroke.

The problem is that many times they are difficult to comply with without support or tools to help put them into practice. In addition, there are issues that can hardly be addressed in a control consultation, especially those related to emotional aspect from the patients.

For this reason, participation in cardiovascular rehabilitation programs is promoted, which aim to improve the quality of life in an integral way and reduce modifiable risk factors. However, for different reasons, few access them.

To try to respond to these needs, from the Hospital de Clínicas they begin this Thursday a cycle of free talks that will last for six months (until November 10) in fortnightly format. It will be dictated by specialists in the areas of cardiology, kinesiology, mental health, psychology, nutrition and sexology. Access will be by Zoom.



High cholesterol, one of the main cardiovascular risk factors. Photo Shutterstock.

Main cause of death

Cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in Argentina and in the world. Although they are usually assimilated to those that compromise the heart, they also include those that affect all arteries in the body.

Its main cause is atherosclerosis, which is the deposit of cholesterol plaques inside the walls of the arteries, which makes it difficult for blood to flow to vital organs such as the heart, brain and kidney.

For this reason, atherosclerosis is the main cause of acute myocardial infarction, cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and aneurysm (the abnormal and progressive dilation of an artery, for example, the aorta).

“The combination of behavioral, social, environmental and biological factors contribute to its development and require a multidisciplinary strategy that promotes healthy lifestyles to reduce cardiovascular risk factors, improve quality of life, reduce hospitalizations, cardiovascular events and patient mortality”, explains Ignacio Dávolos, head of Cardiovascular Rehabilitation at Hospital de Clínicas, in a statement released by the institution that depends on the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires.



Cook at home and eat more fruits and vegetables, a recommendation for cardiovascular health. Photo Shutterstock.

Risk factor’s

Dávolos, who will lead the first and last talks of the cycle that starts this week at the Clinics, points out that the conditions that favor the appearance of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease are multiple and include both the influence of a unhealthy lifestyle (alcohol consumption, poor diet, smoking, sedentary lifestyle) as the state of chronic stress.

However, he points out that there are also other factors, such as social and demographic factors, the social and physical environment (such as economic, labor, industrial and tax policies), and of course, genetics.

“A sedentary lifestyle, for example, is an independent risk factor for the development of cardiovascular diseases and, in turn, a promoter of other cardiovascular risk factors,” he says.

“The lack of adequate control of arterial hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, overweight and obesity is closely related to a sedentary lifestyle,” adds Dávolos.

And he regrets that “despite the vast evidence on the direct relationship between keeping active life and longer survivala very high percentage of the world’s population does not engage in physical activity in their daily lives”.



More movement to avoid a sedentary lifestyle, another cardiovascular risk factor. Photo Shutterstock.

cardiovascular rehabilitation

People diagnosed with cardiovascular disease may be candidates for cardiovascular rehabilitation (CVR), which consists of a set of activities aimed at providing a optimal physical, mental and social condition that allows to know and control the risk factors, modify the lifestyle, and a prompt insertion in society and / or in the work environment, inform from the Hospital de Clínicas José de San Martín.

The pillars of CVR, they specify, are scheduled physical activity, rigorous control of risk factors and lifestyle changes.

“A cardiovascular rehabilitation program must aim not only to improve the physiological state of the cardiac patient, but also the psychological state, based on a multidisciplinary intervention (exercise program, education, containment, medical evaluation, nutritional evaluation)”, highlights the doctor cardiologist.

Likewise, it highlights that multiple studies have shown that CVR programs are safe and effective to improve functional capacity and quality of life.

Davolos warns that these programs are considerably underused.

“Worldwide – he says – between 20 and 30% of eligible patients participate in them, being even lower in women, older adults and individuals from underserved populations. In Argentina, although we do not have local data, it is believed that it is around 5% Barriers or factors that hinder CVR include lack of referral and resourceslogistical and psychological problems”.

The restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic raised the question of how to continue with these types of programs. And although these measures were an obstacle, they also showed the potential of virtuality.

In this sense, the cardiologist maintains that “the remote rehabilitation could be adopted for selected groups of patients, in which it demonstrated adherence and safety, and would also solve the aforementioned barriers, allowing more patients to benefit.”

In addition, it would increase the availability of the center to be able to incorporate a greater number of patients to face-to-face sessions, he added.

talk cycle

The Cycle of Talks for Cardiovascular Health that will be carried out by the Cardiovascular Rehabilitation area of ​​the Cardiology Division of the Hospital de Clínicas will last six months (one talk every 15 days). The first meeting will be this Thursday, May 12.

The objective, say the professionals who will carry it out, will be to improve the quality of life of patients.

The proposal will be virtual (by zoom) and although it will focus on patients who are participating and/or who are candidates for Cardiovascular Rehabilitation, it will be open to the entire community.

From the Hospital de Clínicas they communicate that those who may have difficulties connecting to the internet can write to the cardiovascular rehabilitation email (rehab.clinicas@gmail.com) where they will be offered help to connect. The zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82262751527?pwd=SFcyNzBrVWRSQ2JMZzRtM3cwb2tpUT09

Schedule

1. Generalities of Cardiovascular Prevention (Dr. Ignacio Dávolos) 12/5

2. Physical exercise versus physical activity. Sedentary lifestyle (Lic. Ana Bermejo) 5/26

3. Introduction to Cardiovascular Rehabilitation (Dr. Ignacio Dávolos) 9/6

4. Integration Social psychologist (Lic. Rubén Castro) 23/6

5. Healthy Eating (Lic. Alexa Gómez) 7/7

6. Sexuality I (evidence) (Dr. Maya Marini) 7/21

7. Sleep disorders (Lic. Verónica Jaritos) 4/8

8. Exercises. Remote cardiac and respiratory rehabilitation (Lic. Ana Bermejo) 8/18

9. Healthy Cooking (Lic. Alexa Gómez) 1/9

10. Sexuality II (tips for special populations) (Dr. Maya Marini) 9/15

11. Integration Social Psychologist (Lic. Rubén Castro) 9/29

12. CPR Workshop (Dr. Bruno Guarino) 10/13

13. Blood pressure measurement. Arterial hypertension (Dr. Analía Aquieri) 10/27

14. Anxiety and depression as cardiovascular risk factors (Dr. Cynthia Dunovits) 10/11

15. Closing remarks (Dr. Ignacio Dávolos) 11/10