Start the campaign to translate Pokémon Scarlet and Purple into Portuguese from Brazil and Portugal – Nintenderos

After its announcement in the last Pokémon Presents and tons of recent news, now we have more news about this long-awaited game. As we mentioned, these are the ninth generation games. They will be called Pokemon Scarlet and Purple officially in Spanish and now we have news.

In this case, we have been able to learn that a campaign has already started on the Internet and social networks with the aim of translating these games into Portuguese from Brazil and Portugal. For now these languages ​​are not among the confirmed ones, so they hope that The Pokémon Company listens to them and introduces them between now and their premiere scheduled for the end of the year.

Nintendo games like Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League do include these languages, as do some Pokémon spin-offs like Pokémon Unite. However, main series games they lack them and the fans launch this campaign so that this changes.

How can we help you? In addition to using hashtags #ScarletVioletPTBR and #PokemonPTBR in social networks, they encourage us to follow these steps:

Click here to access the website pokemon support Go to the bottom of the page and change the language to “English US” In “Your email address” put your email In “Name and surname” put your name and surname Subject: Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Under “What type of gaming question do you have?” select “Handheld Gaming Feedback” or “Console Gaming Feedback” Under “Description”, paste this text:

Hello!

I’m very excited about the new Pokémon game, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and I’m here to ask The Pokémon Company to consider localizing the game to Brazilian Portuguese. This would be so important to the Pokémon fans here in Brazil.

Thanks for your time.

Do not hesitate to support the campaign! Finally, we will also be attentive to movements in relation to the inclusion of Latin Spanish, for now not confirmed for this installment either.

Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. They will be released “at the end of 2022” on Nintendo Switch, still without a specific date.

Source.