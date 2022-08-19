Start wedding weekend between JLo and Ben Affleck: everything you need to know

There is no deadline that is not met and for JLo and Ben Affleck today is the day that an extraordinary celebration will begin in Georgia, where they have planned a second wedding that will last three days.

The ceremony will take place at the Riceboro, Georgia, property that the 50-year-old actor purchased in 2003, when Jennifer Lopez she was his fiancée for the first time. The perfect setting for this second union, since the couple got married on July 17 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas .

According to several reports, trucks from suppliers have already begun to arrive at the place to prepare a celebration to which several personalities from Hollywood , so it will also have a great security deployment. Perhaps also to avoid incidents like the one a few weeks ago, when on the day of Britney Spears’s wedding with Sam Asghari, the singer’s first husband sneaked in and made a live for his social networks running throughout the property before being captured by the guard agents.

Depending on the site Page Sixthis Friday the “rehearsal dinner” will take place, tomorrow Saturday will be the formal wedding and on Sunday they will close the weekend with a picnic on the grounds of the property that overlooks the North Newport River, located on the Hampton Island reservation that is not allowed unless you are a resident or guest of one of them.

The estate consists of three parts, the “Casa Grande”, the “Oyster Cottage” and the “Casa de Verano”; each can accommodate more than 20 people and also has its own dock complex.

So far, the couple has only been seen walking around and shopping in Savannah, accompanied by Violet, the actor’s eldest daughter with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, guests such as Matt Damon , friend of many years of the actor; and Jimmy Kimmel.

Ben and Jen are very excited to celebrate their wedding this weekend in Georgia. It’s a special place for them as a couple and they can’t wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends,” a source told Univision.

A long (very long) wait

The couple met in 2001, 21 years ago, and were engaged in 2003, however, they canceled the union a few days after it was carried out, after which they also ended their relationship and remained separated for 17 years.

The two met again in April 2021, after the singer broke off her engagement to the athlete and businessman Alex Rodríguez and he ended his relationship with the Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas.

A year later, Affleck decided to propose again, and three months later they married in an intimate ceremony with a few friends at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, officiated by Minister Ryan Wolfe.