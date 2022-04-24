Starzplay premieres this Sunday “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

Advertising

Starzplay, Starz’s international premium streaming service, premieres “Gaslit” this Sunday, April 24. Starzplay previously announced that the limited series will be available on its streaming platform in Europe, Latin America, and Japan, and on Starz in the United States and Canada.

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings, to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who ended up bring down the whole corrupt company. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. She a big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a famous Arkansas socialite and the wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her affiliation with her party, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his famous wife – he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President. Gaslit also stars dan stevens as “John Dean” Betty Gilpin as “Mo Dean” Shea Whighham as G. Gordon Liddy” and Darby Camp as “Marty Mitchell”.

Gaslit It is based on the first season of the acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast. It was created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering. It has been directed and executive produced by Matt Ross. Sam Esmail, through her global deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton have served as executive producers under their production firm Esmail Corp. Roberts has executive produced under her Red Om Films banner, along with co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Anonymous Content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin also executive produce. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, was a consultant on the project. Gaslit is produced by UCP, a division of the Universal Studio Group, for Starz.

