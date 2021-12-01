Steam has set a new record, also thanks to Xbox

Steam, the Valve platform that occasionally returns to the fore not only for games but also for the way it would treat developers, has once again smashed its record of total users.

As reported by SteamDB this time the numbers are superior even to those already excellent recorded in full pandemic when we all discovered and rediscovered gamers and gamers.

In fact the positive trend in the number of players on Steam has begun to January in 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, and in February the peak recorded in 2018 had already been exceeded with over 18 million registered users and a peak of 300 thousand. This record has been broken several times but the stratospheric number recorded in November is not all about Steam or Valve.

Record for Steam, also thanks to Xbox

Looking back over the recent history of Valve’s video game platform, we realize how in recent months the total number of players has been increased passing by the famous 18 million of January 2020 and then rise to 20 million in March, reach a peak of over 24 million and a half in December 2020 and then exceed the 26 million in February. Now with the latest figures released by SteamDB we have arrived at 27.1 million of total users and of these 27 million users there are 7.8 million who are playing.

Looking at what happens in real time on Steam we can for example see that at the time of writing there are well 18 million of concurrent users connected on the site which means that there are already millions of users who are playing. The question we ask ourselves now is: what are they playing at?

Again, the answers are interesting. Very popular are for example Team Fortress 2, Rust, Apex Legends but also Farming Simulator 22 And GTA5. But probably the credit for the peak and the new record of users is due to the release of Halo Infinite which he also managed to become the most played title of all time among Xbox products on Steam in less than 24 hours, reaching and exceeding 270 thousand players. At the time of the release there was a flow of users such that after less than two and a half hours there were already 162 thousand players simultaneously on the site.

Read also -> Prize of 10 thousand euros to create Zelda Breath of the Wild multiplayer

Read also -> Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, here are the free games of December 2021

Steam is and remains firmly in the lead among PC gaming sites, with all due respect to Epic and the others.