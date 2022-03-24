Stem cell transplant for systemic sclerosis may be effective: study

This type of transplant is called autologous because the mesenchymal, or adult, stem cells are from the patient himself.

Current standards of choice for autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT), which is a strategy associated with the best response rates, in patients with rapidly progressing systemic sclerosis, were validated in a study presented at the annual meeting of the Canadian Association of Rheumatology.

sclerosis systemic, also known as scleroderma, is a chronic autoimmune disease that mainly affects the skin, but can also affect other organs, such as the intestines, lungs, heart or kidney.

sclerosis systemic, also known as scleroderma, is a chronic autoimmune disease that mainly affects the skin, but can also affect other organs, such as the intestines, lungs, heart or kidney.

Research data

The study linked AHSCT with improved overall survival and an appropriate risk of adverse events. University of Ottawa rheumatologist and medical researcher Dr. Nancy Maltez reported that the research: “Provides valuable long-term data related to key clinical outcomes to support the use of AHSCT in patients with systemic sclerosis rapid progression”.

To carry out the study, 85 patients in Canada and 41 patients in France with systemic sclerosis rapidly progressive. The patients in both countries were chosen with the same eligibility standards for AHSCT, but the patients in France underwent the AHSCT, while the patients in Canada they were treated with standard treatments, such as cyclophosphamide.

After 4 years, more than 25% of the patients in the standard treatment group had died, compared to less than 5% of those who underwent AHSCT.

A survival rate advantage with the AHSCT

In the study, a survival advantage of about 50% was seen with AHSCT. Many of the secondary outcomes, including those assessing skin involvement, preservation of lung function and the absence of kidney problems also favored AHSCT, according to Maltez.

Significant problems attributed to AHSCT have been unusual, and this finding is important because AHSCT has not been well tolerated in preliminary trials. The first of three randomized trials with AHSCT in systemic sclerosis progressive was published more than 10 years ago after a series of promising preliminary trials.

