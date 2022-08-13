Stephen King recommends these 2 horror movies that you can watch on Netflix and are not very well known

Acclaimed horror novelist Stephen King is well known for sharing his recommendations through Twitter. He usually comments on interesting titles to see.

Apart from recommending this new suspense series that very few know, King shared in recent years a few films that he recommends viewing, including the modern adaptation of his novel IT by filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

within the Stephen King recommendations We found two horror movies that are available on Netflix, making it a perfect plan for those who want a movie buff day.

On the one hand we have Blindfolded (Bird Box), a film that was very popular at the time due to the dangerous viral challenge that many tried to emulate its protagonist and that has now remained in the background on the platform.

Directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, the blind movie presents a fictional future in which an alien race has invaded planet Earth and is ending the existence of the human race. There are fewer and fewer survivors.

The little that is known about these mysterious creatures is that if you see them you commit suicide, so in order to move somewhere you must go with your eyes covered.

Under this premise, its plot revolves around a mother who, desperate to save her children, decides to embark on a risky two-day journey across a river in order to reach a place where there seems to be a refuge where she can be safe from this threat. Here we leave you our review of Blindfolded.

The other horror movie recommended by Stephen King en Crimson Peak, a film directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro with Matthew Robbins.

The film has in its cast the actors Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam, Doug Jones and Javier Botet, among others.

Its plot follows Edith Cushing, the young daughter of a wealthy businessman and aspiring writer who marries a bankrupt British aristocrat and moves into the Cushing mansion with him. Nevertheless, soon the bloody secrets that the house hides will begin to be revealed. This is our review of Crimson Peak.

These are the 2 little-known horror movies that Stephen King has recommended and that you can watch on Netflix. If you want more recommendations, here we leave you the 10 best realistic horror movies without monsters or supernatural phenomena to instill fear.