Stephen Muldrow assures that they have “interest” in the situation of Jobos Bay in Salinas

The head of the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrowconfirmed that his office is “interested” in the situation related to the invasion and destruction of the Jobos Bay nature reserve in Salinas.

Muldrow refused to go into details, but did not deny that federal prosecutors have visited the site in past months, as the then secretary of the Department of Natural Resources had announced several weeks ago, Raphael Machargo.

“We are not going to go into details of other cases or other events, but obviously, we have a lot of interest in the matter and you can have faith that we are attentive to what is happening”Muldrow said, answering questions on other issues during a press conference.

Jobos Bay is a federally protected estuarine research reserve through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Although it belongs to NOAA, its operation has been in charge of the DNER.

For several years it has been denounced that a residential area for campers has been developed in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

After the complaint of several officials in recent weeks, and after legislators made a limited eye view of the area, the people who apparently occupied the land illegally began to remove the vehicles as well as the mobile residences. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The legislators did not have full access to the area, since private guards prevented them from moving freely. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

However, following the announcement by the Department of Justice that they have launched an investigation into the legality of having a housing development on land protected by the federal government, today only a few of these vehicles remain in the area. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Despite the mass removal of these homes, the remaining specimens reveal that they had portable swimming pools and even potable water and electricity connections, apparently installed by the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) and the Electric Power Authority. (ESA), respectively. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Precisely, PREPA referred to Justice at least 47 people with “fraudulent” connections to the electricity grid and its executive director, Josué Colón, stressed that now it is up to the LUMA Energy consortium to disconnect these people from the electricity grid. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Although these connections were made before LUMA Energy assumed control of the energy distribution network, the consortium indicated that it will proceed to remove the meters and eliminate the sockets. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

For its part, an investigation by the AAA highlighted that at least 66 people have water meters installed by the public corporation. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Like PREPA, PRASA delivered the findings of its investigation to Justice, information that will form part of the investigation file. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Despite being a mangrove swamp and federally protected land, apart from the electricity and water meters, an installed hydrant used by firefighters in case of fires to access water was also found at the site. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The report of 190 that emerged from PREPA’s investigation highlighted that 46 of the 47 connections were made by the public corporation, and one was carried out by LUMA Energy. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The photo shows a water meter installed in the nature reserve area. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

AAA officials will have to respond to their findings as part of the Justice Department’s investigation. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The photo shows another example of an installation of electricity meters in the nature reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

At the moment, the protected lands belong to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), an agency that has already ordered an investigation into what happened in the nature reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The House of Representatives asked the secretary of the DNER, Rafael Machargo, to deliver a copy of the file on the investigation and intervention, if any, carried out by the agency since 2018 on possible environmental violations in the reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

However, Machargo did not obey the request for information from the Chamber, so they will proceed with a judicial process to force the agency to comply with the request. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Residents of the area alert El Nuevo Día that there are other protected lands that are prepared for construction and that, in some of them, the mangroves were filled with earth. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

After several weeks of pressure from public opinion in the face of complaints about the landfill and construction that destroyed the mangroves in the bay, the Puerto Rico Department of Justice began a criminal investigation to identify the apparent use of false documents to obtain permits and connections of water and electricity utilities in properties that were enabled for private use.

Before resigning in the midst of the controversy, Marchargo indicated that, in addition to hiring a private law firm to process a civil action leading to eviction, he had visited the place together with federal officials.