Storm Fiona is forecast to pass near Puerto Rico this weekend

The tropical storm fiona increased its sustained winds to near 50 mph (miles per hour) with higher gusts, confirmed the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) through its full report at 11:00 pm.

Fiona’s center is at latitude 16.7 degrees north and longitude 52.0 degrees west, about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Also, it is moving west near 16 mph.

“On the forecast track, the center of the storm will be able to move across the Leeward Islands by Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.”says the weather report.

At the moment, the NHC did not issue warnings in force for the Island. However, it anticipated that it could place Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Hispaniola and the Leeward Islands under a tropical storm watch as soon as this Thursday.

However, a tropical storm watch was issued for Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.

The NHC assured that Fiona will produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with a maximum total of 8 inches.

Regardless of its cyclonic development, intensity or trajectory, both the National Hurricane Center As the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan anticipate an event of showers and thunderstorms for the region that will begin as soon as this Friday and could extend through the weekend, subject to the humidity left by the system after passing through the area.

Likewise, life-threatening waves and rip current conditions will be recorded. The waters will not be suitable for swimmers or small boats.

Track of Storm Fiona at 11:00 p.m. (NOAA)

For his part, the meteorologist and interim director of the SNM, Ernest Moraleshe explained to The new day this morning that the good news regarding the analysis of this tropical wave is that the system will face shear winds and dry air during its journey towards the region, so this would prevent a rapid or significant strengthening before reaching Puerto Rico.