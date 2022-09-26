Storm watch issued for Florida Keys by Ian

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys for Ian, which threatens to become a powerful major hurricane that would cause “significant” impacts in Cuba before emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that the storm watch was issued from the seven mile bridge to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas.

A hurricane alert is in force for the Cuban provinces of Islas de Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa and a storm alert for Havana, Mayabeque and Matanzas.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds reach 65 mph (100 km/h) and it is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 111 mph/178 km/h) or 4 with winds of 130 mph (209 km/h). h) before reaching western Cuba, the NHC said.

The tropical system was located 140 miles (225 km) south of Grand Cayman and 390 miles (630 km) southeast of the far west of Cuba, as of 11 p.m. Sunday.

Forecast winds (kt-barbs) and waves (ft-shaded) for Tropical Storm Ian. Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify as it moves across the NW Caribbean through Monday. Seas will build in excess of 25 ft south of Cuba by Monday. pic.twitter.com/PN4NLUKncV — NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) September 25, 2022

Its center will pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday, which are under a hurricane warning, and from there it will head west of Cuba before emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

South Florida is forecast to feel the effects of Ian late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Hurricane conditions are expected to remain in western Florida, but tropical storm force winds are still possible in other parts of the state.

Ian would make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane possibly in the Big Bend, Northwest, later in the week.

“Ian’s center is increasingly likely to pass west of South Florida. However, the impacts will be felt far from the center. We have a threat of flooding, gusty winds and an isolated tornado in the outer rainbands moving through Tuesday and Wednesday,” WPLG Meteorologist Brandon Orr said.

The Miami National Weather Service (NWS) warned that small changes in the track can make “a big difference” in impacts throughout South Florida.

Sept 25, 2022 7 PM EDT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen to a major hurricane. Here is the outlook for South Florida. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a major hurricane. These are the prospects for South Florida. #flwx #Ian pic.twitter.com/0E1QjWy0rE — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 25, 2022

State Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference on Sunday that “the trajectory of this is still uncertain. As it progresses, there will be more clarity.”

And the NHC warned that “regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, gale-force winds and heavy rains along Florida’s west coast and the Panhandle by mid-week, and residents Florida residents should make sure they have their hurricane plan, follow the advice of local officials, and follow forecast updates.”

As for Cuba, the NHC warned that Ian’s powerful winds and storm surge would cause “significant impacts” on the island.

Meteorologist Adam Douty of AccuWeather specified that “conditions in western Cuba are likely to begin to deteriorate on Monday afternoon, with torrential rains and increasingly strong winds on land. Tuesday morning can bring the worst conditions, with destructive winds and storm surge of over 6 feet in some areas. Wind gusts to 120-140 mph (195-225 km/h) are likely in this area.”

It’s becoming much more likely the center of Ian will pass west of South Florida. However, impacts will be felt far away from the center. We have a threat for flooding, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado in the outer rain bands that will move through Tuesday and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/T1IcFq7YKM — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) September 25, 2022

The main threat will be 3 to 6 inches of rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday, which could cause flooding.

Ian will dump 4 to 8 inches of rain with a maximum of 12 inches in western Cuba and 2 to 4 inches with a maximum of 6 inches from the Florida Keys to the west coast of the state, according to the NHC.

Its rains can cause flash floods and landslides.

Preparations in Florida

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida on Saturday, while Governor Ron DeSantis expanded his statewide.

Biden’s statement authorizes FEMA to provide support for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the public assistance program.

DeSantis urged Floridians to be prepared for torrential rains, flash flooding, storm surge and tornadoes and people along the forecast path to plan for possible evacuations.

2,500 National Guard members are being activated and have begun moving to coastal areas.

Officials in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties urged residents to finish preparations Monday night.

In Miami-Dade, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is inspecting drains and removing debris, while the Department of Regulation and Economic Resources (RER), with the Water Management District of South Florida is conducting inspections lowering the water levels of canals throughout the county.

The Water and Sewer Department (WASD) is taking steps to protect critical infrastructure and secure operations, such as installing temporary dams around pump stations in vulnerable areas and lowering water levels at critical points within the sanitary sewer system. , according to the county.

In Monroe, county officials said Sunday there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating the latest forecast from the NHC.

County offices and offices in Key West, the City of Layton, Islamorada and Marathon are expected to be open Monday.

Electric utility FPL said it is inspecting its lines across the state and trimming trees near power lines.

“Trees and debris are among the most common causes of power outages. Each year, FPL proactively clears approximately 16,000 miles of power lines of vegetation, and before a storm, we work to ensure that lines supporting critical facilities, such as police and fire stations, hospitals and 911 centers, are clear.” said.

Several cities, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, began distributing sandbags on Sunday.

The City of Fort Lauderdale reported that the distribution takes place at Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9th Ave) and is limited to six per car while supplies last.

The Coast Guard issued a Whiskey Watch for the ports of Key West, Cape Canaveral, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Fernandina due to the possibility of sustained gale force winds of 25 mp and up to 40 gusts to 40 mph.

All transoceanic commercial vessels of 500 gross tons or more must make plans to depart the port no later than the time the Yankee Port Status is established. Vessels wishing to remain in port must apply to the port master.

