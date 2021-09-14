Daniel Dae Kim joins Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette in the sci-fi thriller Stowaway. It is a film that was born from the creative team of Joe Penna And Ryan Morrison, who recently collaborated with Arctic, a 2017 film, which Penna directed and co-wrote with Morrison.

Stowaway, film with Daniel Dae Kim and Anna Kendrick

Stowaway follows the crew of aspaceship directed to Mars who discovers that he has an illegal immigrant aboard shortly after take-off. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources rapidly dwindling, the ship’s medical researcher stands out as the only dissenting voice against the consensus of the group that has already decided in favor of a sad ending, according to the official synopsis. .





Kim will play a biologist of the spaceship. Just like Arctic, Penna will direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Morrison.

Daniel Dae Kim has quickly become a fan favorite, starting with the Losti series ABC, where he played Jin-Soo Kwon for six seasons. After that, Kim took part in Hawaii Five-Oh, where she played the role of Chin Ho Kelly throughout 2017 when she left the show.

Most recently, Kim served as executive producer on the film The Good Doctor of ABC, where she recently starred in front of the camera as a guest star, as well as appearing in the reboot of Hellboy. In the future, he will star alongside Ali Wog in the Netflix series Always be my Maybe.

Stowaway, the start of filming

Filming of the film Stowaway will start – according to what we can learn from the latest news – they should start on 11 June 2019, in Germany.

The first take will take place at the Bavaria Studios in Munich and at the MMC in Colony, with financial support from FilmFernsehFunds Bavaria, Filmstiftung North-Rhine Westfalia and DFFF.

