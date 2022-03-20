‘Stroke of luck’, the new Netflix thriller is an effective slow-cooked “home invasion”

Related news

On Stroke of luck (one of the most anticipated premieres of March on Netflix) nothing is what you expect. Both the characters and their conflicts, the tone and the turning points of the script manage to take some detours from the path that we expect movies of their genre to travel, and that makes the experience entertaining and rewarding. Something to which the work of its solid leading trio also contributes, Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons.

This thriller shot in a single (and spectacular) location during the pandemic, offers us a particular home invasion for its slow pace. An exercise that derives at times in a passive aggressive study of a class struggle represented by Nobody, CEO and Wife, as credited in the film. Nobody is the thief who was lining his pockets in a majestic summer house, when unexpectedly his owners, the director of a multimillion-dollar technology company and his young wife arrive at her.

From that moment, the plans of the three are ruined and a dialectic game of cat and mouse. Together they will have to negotiate a deal that allows them to continue with their lives with as little shock as possible. This progressive negotiation process is one of the successes of Blow Luckily, a film in which Charlie McDowell once again brings out a couple crisis that remained underlying, as he explored in The One I Love.

‘Stroke of luck’ (‘Windfall’)



Your proposal is intentionally Hitchcockian. The original soundtrack seeks to evoke a previous era, that of a cinema of archetypes based on dialogues, with which the characters here reveal that they are much more than what we had perceived at first sight. Another of his successes is the tone, with hints of subtle, satirical or twisted humor. Like when the kidnapper asks for the amount of money for which he is willing to leave, and the couple tells him in an almost mocking tone that this is very little, that he should ask for more, because with 300,000 dollars he will not be able to do anything.

Although in the promotional material available to the press, McDowell is a bit delusional with the analogy in which he compares himself to John Cassavetes, and says that Lily Collins (his wife) is his Gena Rowland, Stroke of luck it’s a great movie, starring a cast (particularly Plemons) who seem to have had a great time in their confined retirement. The best thing is its duration: 90 minutes exact, something less and less common in current fiction, especially in Netflix products.

