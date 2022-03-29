Strong reason why Alessandra Rosaldo was not with Eugenio Derbez at the Oscars

Alessandra Rosaldo was moved like many of us with the triumph of CODA as best film at the 94th Oscar award ceremonywhich took place this Sunday in Los Angeles, and celebrated with an emotional video that she dedicated to her husband Eugenio Derbez, who participates in said film and who had the opportunity to celebrate this triumph on stage, next to his teammates. cast.

The comedian and director walked the red carpet alone, so for now we’re wondering about the absence of Alessandra Rosaldo, but the singer could not attend due to the agenda that she already had scheduled as part of the 90’s Pop Tour.

Of course, this did not prevent the actress and singer from missing the ceremony and supporting Eugenio from a distance, with several messages shared on social networks expressing the pride she feels for the success of her work.

CODA is about a family where parents and son are deaf, so they are sustained by the support of the youngest daughter, Ruby. The dynamic between them works, they have bonded, which is why Ruby hesitates when her singing teacher, the character played by Derbez, encourages her to pursue her dreams and audition to enter a prestigious arts school, since the young woman would have to move away from your family.

“I am the proudest wife in the world!!! My whole heart is with you, tonight will be magical again, ”Alessandra wrote in one of the several posts she shared yesterday through her Instagram account.

Also in a video that he uploaded, he can be seen at home next to his daughter Aitana, watching the award ceremony on television and capturing the moment in which CODA is announced as the winner of the biggest award of the night, that of best film.

“There’s dad, what emotion. Dad won, dad won. My love, my love, congratulations, there you are, there you are, there you are, ”Alessandra is heard saying between shouts of emotion.

“A piece of my heart is broken for not having been there with you at that moment, but I have to say that it was beautiful to live it with Aitana and together applaud you, celebrate you and see you shine on that stage. We love you with all our hearts and we are immensely proud of you. Congratulations my love @ederbez! I told you that this would be the happiest 27 of all!”, were the congratulations that Rosaldo wrote.

For his part, Eugenio Derbez later replied with an Instagram story, in which he referenced Alessandra’s video and her words, with the message: “They are always there. Always ”, thus also including her daughter Aitana.

In turn, CODA is a remake of the 2014 French film, La Famille Bélier, in Spanish: La familia Bélier. The title of this version refers to ‘Child Of Deaf Adults’, the initials CODA, in Spanish: son of deaf adults, referring to Ruby, who was raised in a family in which everyone is deaf.

By Diana Miriam Alcantara Melendez