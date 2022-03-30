Strong winds, tornadoes and hail: millions of residents in the southern US are again under severe storm warning | Univision Meteorology News

It is expected that the storms rage Tuesday in the central United Statesbut the day with highest risk of severe weather will be Wednesday in the deep south, forecasters said.
“Residents in parts of the South still reeling from last week’s destructive weather may find themselves in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath once again this week,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
More than 23 million people are at risk of some form of severe weather on Tuesday, with the number rising to more than 55 million on Wednesdaysaid the Storm Prediction Center. On Thursday, 20 million people could see severe weather.
Wind, hail and tornadoes from Iowa to Texas on Tuesday
On Tuesday night, the highest risk area for severe thunderstorms includes states from Iowa to Texas. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) warned that parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas are all included in a level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather.
The main threats will be gusts of wind, large hail and the possibility of tornadoesaccording to the National Weather Service.
Dallas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Kansas City, Missouri, are among the cities to watch for heavy storms on Tuesday.
Wildfires are also possible in the southern plains on Tuesday. “A major wildfire outbreak is likely today in the southern High Plains, where high winds and very dry conditions will promote extremely critical fire weather,” the National Weather Service warned.
Warning in the deep south on Wednesday
For Wednesday, the SPC has placed a level 3 of 5 risk of severe weather for Wednesday in parts of the lower Mississippi River valley. Jackson, Memphis, Birmingham, Baton Rouge and New Orleans could see severe storms and even tornadoes.
“The line is due to enter the region shortly after noon, reach the Baton Rouge area around 4 p.m., New Orleans at 7 p.m., Gulfport at 9 p.m., and leave the area around midnight Wednesday through Thursday. in the morning,” the National Weather Service (NWS) office said. in New Orleans.
” All serious hazards are possible, including significant gusts over 75 mph and strong tornadoes (EF2+),” according to the Center.
The SPC said the main threat with the storm line will be wind gusts, sometimes exceeding hurricane force, above 74 mph. Cities like Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, could see severe storms on Wednesday.
Flash flooding will also be a concern on Wednesday and Wednesday nights, AccuWeather reported, especially as rivers remain fairly high after the latest bout of rain and storms.
Lauren Nash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans, told CNN that they have been trying to get the message out to the public to be prepared.
“So what we’re trying to do is tell everyone that every event is different and every event needs to be aware. But those who were affected, not only by the tornado last week, but also by Ida, they’ they’re all in substandard housing. So there just has to be a little extra emphasis to make sure they’re aware of the weather and know where to go if a watch or warning is issued.”