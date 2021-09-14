sunglasses to copy to the beautiful of the cinema

THE TRENDS TO COPY TO THE STARS – From Ben Affleck to Timothée Chalamet, from Matt Damon to Antonio Banderas, from Matt Dillon to Alessandro Borghi: the shots of the photographers at the Lido for the 78th Venice Film Festival, which has just ended, are a formidable collection, for fans of the genre. Dark lenses, light or mask frames, classic or with an important design: it is always the right time to wear good sunglasses.