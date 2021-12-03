Super Green pass: travel, transport, rules, that’s what changes

On 6 December the so-called “super Green Pass”, or the reform of green certification. The most significant changes launched by the government last November 24 are four:

Double certification between basic Green Pass and reinforced Green Pass;

From 15 December, the validity of the reinforced Green Pass is reduced from 12 to nine months (for those recovered from Covid who have not received any vaccine dose, it remains six months);

Extension of the obligation of green certification to access hotels, changing rooms for sporting activities, regional and interregional railway transport services and local public transport services;

Extension of the vaccination obligation, from 15 December, to certain categories of workers (health administrative staff, school teachers and administrative staff, military police forces and public rescue personnel).

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN BASE AND STRENGTHENED GREEN PASS

The “basic” Green Pass is issued to anyone who undergoes a molecular (valid for 72 hours) or antigenic (valid for 48 hours) swab. It continues to be valid for working, eating in company canteens, getting on means of transport (in the white or yellow zone), accessing gyms and swimming pools, skiing, entering a museum and participating in fairs and conferences;

The enhanced Green Pass is issued to people who have been vaccinated or cured. It is necessary to access a variety of activities: shows, sporting events, indoor dining, parties and discos, public ceremonies. But with one difference: in the yellow and orange areas, the so-called super Green Pass is always needed; in the white areas, only in the period between 6 December and 15 January.

In practice, between 6 December and 15 January, the negative buffer is no longer sufficient to watch a film or attend a theatrical performance in the white area and it never will be, so even after 15 January, in the yellow or orange areas. (the capacities, for now, remain those foreseen in the white zone, that is 100% cinemas and theaters, 75% stadiums, 50% indoor discos, 75% outdoor discos). With the super Green éass, on the other hand, you can always access social and recreational activities in the white, yellow or orange area. For those with the super Green Pass, the restrictions apply only in the red zone.

Attention: those who already have a Green Pass for vaccination or recovery does not have to download a new certification. The verification app will automatically recognize its validity.