Super Green pass: travel, transport, rules, that’s what changes

On 6 December the so-called “super Green Pass”, or the reform of green certification. The most significant changes launched by the government last November 24 are four:
- Double certification between basic Green Pass and reinforced Green Pass;
- From 15 December, the validity of the reinforced Green Pass is reduced from 12 to nine months (for those recovered from Covid who have not received any vaccine dose, it remains six months);
- Extension of the obligation of green certification to access hotels, changing rooms for sporting activities, regional and interregional railway transport services and local public transport services;
- Extension of the vaccination obligation, from 15 December, to certain categories of workers (health administrative staff, school teachers and administrative staff, military police forces and public rescue personnel).
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN BASE AND STRENGTHENED GREEN PASS
- The “basic” Green Pass is issued to anyone who undergoes a molecular (valid for 72 hours) or antigenic (valid for 48 hours) swab. It continues to be valid for working, eating in company canteens, getting on means of transport (in the white or yellow zone), accessing gyms and swimming pools, skiing, entering a museum and participating in fairs and conferences;
- The enhanced Green Pass is issued to people who have been vaccinated or cured. It is necessary to access a variety of activities: shows, sporting events, indoor dining, parties and discos, public ceremonies. But with one difference: in the yellow and orange areas, the so-called super Green Pass is always needed; in the white areas, only in the period between 6 December and 15 January.
In practice, between 6 December and 15 January, the negative buffer is no longer sufficient to watch a film or attend a theatrical performance in the white area and it never will be, so even after 15 January, in the yellow or orange areas. (the capacities, for now, remain those foreseen in the white zone, that is 100% cinemas and theaters, 75% stadiums, 50% indoor discos, 75% outdoor discos). With the super Green éass, on the other hand, you can always access social and recreational activities in the white, yellow or orange area. For those with the super Green Pass, the restrictions apply only in the red zone.
Attention: those who already have a Green Pass for vaccination or recovery does not have to download a new certification. The verification app will automatically recognize its validity.
CONFIRM THE EXEMPTIONS
As in the case of the basic Green Pass, the following are exempt from the super Green Pass obligation:
- Subjects exempt from vaccination, upon presentation of the appropriate medical certification;
- I-children under the age of 12;
- Citizens who received the ReiThera vaccine (one or two doses) as part of the Covitar trial;
- Persons in possession of a SARS-Cov-2 vaccination certificate issued by the competent health authorities of the Republic of San Marino.
GREEN PASS AND MOBILITY
Regarding the mobility of people, the green certification is necessary for the following trips or for the use of the following means of transport (in the orange or red areas you will need the super Green Pass):
- Flights;
- Ships and ferries used for interregional transport services;
- Trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed passenger rail transport services;
- Coaches on routes that connect more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices;
- Buses used for rental services with driver;
- Tram, bus, subway, trolleybus;
- Cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts for tourist-commercial purposes and in ski areas, without limitations on the sale of travel tickets;
As regards, however, travel by taxi and private vehicles, the arrival of the super Green Pass does not change anything. And nothing changes on the general rules on spacing and on the obligation to wear a mask, also in force on means of transport. So let’s see in detail, situation by situation, what must and must not be done.
PRIVATE CAR
Cohabitants, family members, relatives
- No particular limitations. The derogation from the general rule on spacing envisaged for people living in the same house, for relatives and for people who have stable interpersonal relationships, in fact allows the full use of the car without a mask. It is not necessary to have a Green Pass.
Not cohabiting, family members, relatives
- No passenger can stay in the front of the car;
- A maximum of two people can be seated in the rear rows for each row of rear seats;
- All passengers must wear a mask;
- There is no obligation to wear a mask if the car is equipped with a physical separator, typically made of plexiglass, between the front and rear rows and if only one passenger sits on the rear row;
- No Green Pass obligation.
TAXI AND NCC
- It is forbidden to transport people in the front row;
- In the rear rows there can be a maximum of two passengers (not valid between relatives, cohabitants, etc.);
- The driver and passengers must wear masks;
- The driver must have the Green Pass
BUS, TRAM AND SUBWAY
Given that the capacity of the vehicles is currently at 80%, that the driver, in order to fulfill this obligation – notwithstanding the rules on scheduled services – can avoid making stops for the boarding of passengers and that automatic systems can be provided access regulation (turnstiles), to travel on public transport it is mandatory to wear a mask and have a green pass (super green pass in the orange or red areas). Users are advised to wear a mask of a higher level than the surgical one in indoor spaces or even outdoors if the interpersonal distance of one meter is not ensured. As for the rules of conduct, nothing changes with the arrival of the reinforced Green Pass. Therefore, it is recommended to:
- Follow the signs and routes indicated inside the stations or at the stops keeping, where possible, a distance of at least one meter from other people and avoiding crowds. Where this is not possible, wear a surgical mask or superior personal protective equipment;
- Use the access doors to the vehicles indicated for getting on and off, respecting, where possible, the interpersonal distance of one meter;
- Sit only in the places allowed, keeping, where required, the distance from the other occupants;
- Avoid approaching or asking the driver for information;
- During the trip, frequently sanitize your hands and avoid touching your face.