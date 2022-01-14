Superbonus and other building bonuses, here are the updated Guides

14/01/2022 – With the 2022 Budget Law, the building bonuses have been extended for the next few years. In some cases the rules have changed, for others simplifications have been introduced. To help technicians apply the standards, Edilportale publishes the Bonus Guides updated to 2022.

Superbonus

For single-family homes, the 110% superbonus will be available until 31 December 2022, provided that at least 30% of the total intervention has been completed by 30 June 2022.

For the condominiums and for properties of 2 to 4 units owned by a single owner, the bonus will be 110% until 2023, then it will drop to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025.

These deadlines also apply in the event that works are carried out demolition and reconstruction of buildings.

The same deadlines and rates are valid for the interventions carried out on the common condominium parts, for those carried out on the individual real estate units of the condominium or the building of the sole owner (interventions towed).

The same extensions with a reduction in the rate are foreseen for the Onlus, the organizations of Volunteering and social promotion associations (Aps).

DOWNLOAD THE EDILPORTALE GUIDE TO THE SUPERBONUS



Renovation bonus

The 50% bonus for the recovery of the building stock is extended for three years, until 31 December 2024. The expenditure ceiling of 98 thousand euros per property unit and all other conditions and obligations remain confirmed.

DOWNLOAD THE EDILPORTALE GUIDE TO THE RENOVATION BONUS

Ecobonus

The deduction for the energy requalification of buildings is extended until December 31, 2024.

The extension concerns theecobonus ordinary by 50 or 65% and for the common parts by 70-75% or 80-85% in the case of works also aimed at reducing the seismic risk. The spending limits and the other conditions and obligations remain confirmed.

DOWNLOAD THE EDILPORTALE GUIDE TO THE ECOBONUS



Facade bonus

The facades bonus is extended until December 31, 2022 but the rate will drop from 90% to 60%. The rules already in force have been confirmed: the subsidized costs are those for interventions, including those of cleaning or painting only, aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade of the existing buildings located in zone A or B.

DOWNLOAD THE EDILPORTALE GUIDE TO THE FACADE BONUS

Green bonus

The 36% green bonus is extended until 31 December 2024 for the green arrangement of uncovered areas of private residential buildings, outbuildings or fences, irrigation systems and wells, and to create green roofs and roof gardens.

DOWNLOAD THE EDILPORTALE GUIDE TO THE GREEN BONUS