Suspected Highland Park Shooter Charged with 7 Counts of Murder: Fired 70+ Bullets into Crowd | Univision News Shootings
“We anticipate dozens more charges focused on each of the victims,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference.
If Crimo is convicted of these seven counts, it will lead to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, Rinehart said. The official announced that this Wednesday they will ask the judge to order Crimo’s arrest “without the possibility of bail.”
In another conference hours before, the authorities detailed that the man fired more than 70 times and he evaded initial capture by blending into the fleeing crowd by disguising himself in women’s clothing.
The new details emerged Tuesday as FBI agents combed through trash cans and under picnic blankets as they searched for more evidence in Highland Park, a thriving, tight-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan.
The attack killed at least seven people. Initially, the shooter’s shots were mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of attendees fled in terror.
What is known about the Highland Park shooter?
The alleged attacker, identified as Robert Crimo, 21, whose family lives in Highwood, just north of Highland Park, he was arrested Monday after hours of pursuit.
The young man, authorities said, planned the attack for weeks. and dressed in women’s clothing to escape.
“We believe he planned this attack several weeks in advance,” Deputy Police Chief Christopher Covelli said.
“Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing and investigators believe he did so to hide his facial tattoos and identity and help him elope among the other people fleeing the chaos,” the officer said.
The officer explained that the armed man fired dozens of rounds of bullets with a semi-automatic weapon from a terrace.
“He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape and began to open fire,” authorities said.
Covelli said the suspect fired more than 70 rounds with a rifle “similar to an AR-15” that he had bought legally.
Crimo had legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons, despite authorities having to come to his residence twice in 2019 for suicide threats and violent attacks, police said Tuesday.
The five firearms have been recovered by agents at his father’s house.
The traces left by the attacker on his social networks
Covelli said the motive for the attack had not yet been established..
Authorities are investigating the posts and videos, many with disturbing content, that the suspect posted on his social media accounts.
The young suspect’s online posts include violent content alluding to guns and shootings. A YouTube video posted eight months ago featured caricatures of a gunman and people being shot.
A voiceover said “I have to do it.”
The young man was captured about eight hours after the shooting after a brief car chase.
In 2019, a relative requested the presence of the police denouncing that Crimo was threatening to “kill everyone” present. Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said police seized 16 knives, a dagger and a swordbut assured that there were no indications that at that time he had firearms.
The shooting has left shock to the exclusive suburb. “We’re all still in shock,” Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s Today show.
“Everyone knows someone who was directly affected by this,” said the mayor, who said she personally knew the alleged attacker when he was a Boy Scout.
“How could someone transform into such an angry, hateful person and then take it out on innocent people who were literally having a family day out?” Rotering wondered.
The last of the shootouts
The July 4 shooting was just the latest to break the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores, and now community parades have become killing fields in recent months.
This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find reasons to celebrate its founding and the ties that still hold it together.
“It definitely hits a lot harder when it’s not only your hometown, but it’s right in front of you,” resident Ron Tuazon said as he and a friend returned to the parade route Monday night to retrieve chairs, blankets and a children’s bicycle that he and his family abandoned when the shooting began.
“It’s commonplace now,” Tuazon said. “We no longer blink. Until the laws change, it will be more of the same.”
The shooting occurred at a location on the parade route where many residents had staked out vantage points earlier in the day for the annual celebration.