Swansong, other postponements announced by Nacon – Nerd4.life

Nacon changed its release schedule games planned for 2022, announcing in these further hours postponements in addition to the already known one of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, also concerning other games arriving in the course of next year.

During the report of its financial results for the quarter and the 2021/22 goals, Nacon therefore shared its new release schedule for four games in the catalog: in addition to the postponement of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, moved to May 19, 2022, also Blood Bowl 3, Train Life: A Railway Simulator and Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator have been postponed.

Initially slated for release in February 2022, Blood Bowl 3, an adaptation of Games Workshop’s board game, will be released later in 2022, yet with no set release date.

Blood Bowl 3 presents a strange mix of strategy and football in the world of Warhammer

The game, Nacon reports, has already received a lot of positive feedback and Cyanide Studio continues development to ensure a high-quality adaptation of the popular board game. Fans can still try Blood Bowl 3 ahead of its release thanks to the upcoming closed beta ahead of launch.

The Train Life: A Railway Simulator schedule has been postponed to June 2022 when the final version will be released. Train Life is a simulation that combines train driving with railway company management. It has been very well received by users since the launch of Early Access last August and is now awaiting the arrival of the final version. The developer, Simteract, is welcoming feedback from the community and wants to take the time to meet the expectations of the players, implement their demands and improve the current game by adding new content and features.

Finally, Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator is a hotel simulation game, expected in mid-2022.

“Nacon’s editorial goal has always been to meet the expectations of the most demanding gamers,” said Benoît Clerc, Head of Publishing at Nacon. “The pandemic has impacted production times, and these new dates will allow our development teams to give fans refined games without compromising our quality goals.”