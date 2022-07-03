Switzerland imposes new entry requirements for Cuban travelers

Cuban passport. NRW/Pablo Eppelin

Cuban citizens will now have to present a transit visa when passing through any Swiss airport as part of a new requirement that came into force on June 22, according to the Swiss embassy in Cuba.

Those interested in acquiring the visa must make an appointment, fill out an application form and visit the embassy with the following requirements at hand:

▪ valid passport (For at least 3 months after the planned date of departure from the territory of the Member States of the Schengen Agreement).

▪ Photocopy of passport (Page with personal data, passport validity and issue data, as well as previous visas).

▪ A photography recent size 35×45 mm with white and uniform background.

▪ Airplane ticket round trip.

▪ Proof of payment of the plane ticket:

▪ Letter of Invitation (mandatory for destination Serbia) and a copy of the passport of the person who invites.

▪ Hotel reservation.

▪ travel medical insurance (for 30,000 euros).

▪ Financial means test.

▪ Visa issued by the destination country when planning a long stay in the destination country or continuing to another destination that requires it.

If you are an employee, student, self-employed worker or if you are traveling with a minor, you will need to submit some additional documents. You can find the requirements here.

Make sure you have all your papers on the day of your appointment, as incomplete applications will not be accepted, Swiss diplomatic authorities said.

The visa has a value of 80 euros, to be paid at the time of presenting the documentation. This fee is non-refundable in case the request is denied, reported the Swiss embassy in Havana.

Dozens of Cubans who had planned trips to Serbia, with a stopover in Switzerland, gathered outside the country’s embassy in fear of losing their air ticket, journalist Mario J. Pentón reported on his social networks.

“Now one is denied like this and loses a lot of money on the ticket,” says a Cuban citizen in a video shared by the reporter.

This story was originally published on July 2, 2022 0:36 pm.