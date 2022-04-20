Table of positions of the Spanish League 2021-2022 after the triumph of Real Madrid against Osasuna

Real Madrid has been closer to becoming the champion of the Spanish League 2021-2022 after its victory in Pamplona (1-3) against Osasuna, on matchday 33.

With goals from the Austrian David Alaba, and from the Spaniards Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez, the Italian team Carlo Ancelotti added a victory that leaves him caressing his league title number 35, despite the two penalties missed by the Frenchman Karim Benzema in the game .

The meringues increased their lead in the Spanish championship with 78 points, 17 above second-place Atlético de Madrid and 18 ahead of FC Barcelona and Sevilla.

The only one that can catch up, by a miracle, to Real Madrid is Barça, who plays this Thursday away against Real Sociedad and will catch up on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano, in a late game.

The whites have already taken the first step, beating Osasuna and now it is important that Barcelona do not get three points in those two pending games against Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano.

In the fight to enter the Champions League, Atlético de Madrid did not take advantage of Betis’ defeat and only got one point in their stadium against Granada (0-0).

In the fight for relegation, Getafe and Mallorca moved away a bit with their important wins, 0-2 against Celta de Vigo and 2-1 against Alavés, respectively. Cádiz faces Athletic Club de Bilbao on Thursday.

POSITION TABLE OF THE SPANISH LEAGUE: