Entertainment

Take a seat before seeing Dayanara Torres at 12 years old

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

The Puerto Rican model and businesswoman Diana Torres 47 years old is one of the most followed and desired Latin women of the moment. She has an important career in the world of fashion and trends, a path that she began to travel in 1993 when she was crowned Miss Universe.

Dayanara Torres took more exposure when she married the singer Mark Anthony in the 2000s and had two sons, Christian and Ryan. But soon they separated and a very painful and complicated stage began for the model that she eventually managed to overcome.

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Singer Lary Over converts to Christianity

51 seconds ago

Barbie: The fan poster that turns Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling into dolls

2 mins ago

With “Honestly, Nevermind”, Drake is reincarnated as a dancefloor pasha

2 mins ago

Adamari López made fans believe that Toni Costa was looking for her, but not everything would be what it seems

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button