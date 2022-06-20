Take a seat before seeing Dayanara Torres at 12 years old

The Puerto Rican model and businesswoman Diana Torres 47 years old is one of the most followed and desired Latin women of the moment. She has an important career in the world of fashion and trends, a path that she began to travel in 1993 when she was crowned Miss Universe.

Dayanara Torres took more exposure when she married the singer Mark Anthony in the 2000s and had two sons, Christian and Ryan. But soon they separated and a very painful and complicated stage began for the model that she eventually managed to overcome.

Time after Diana Torres He had to fight against skin cancer that arose from a mole that he did not give importance to, despite the fact that he was never exposed to the sun. She sought out the best specialists, started treatment and got over it too.

Dayanara Torres. Source: instagram @dayanarapr

Currently Diana Torres She is very active on social networks, where she accumulates more than a million followers from all corners of the world, for whom she shares her best looks, poses, and also promotes the products of her ‘Dayanara Collection’ decoration collection.

Dayanara Torres. Source: instagram @artistas.boricuas

But now, Diana Torres It became a topic of conversation on social networks because a photo of her as a child went viral, in which you can appreciate all her beauty and talent. “Dayanara Torres in her First Communion,” says the fan account of Puerto Rican artists on the little camera’s social network next to the postcard that shows her 12 years old and her features remain intact.