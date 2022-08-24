Entertainment

Take a seat before seeing what Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, was like when she was a child

Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is one of the most followed actresses of the moment for her important role in the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’ but she is also the daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez and he didn’t need his fame to succeed in Hollywood.

Genesis Rodriguez She started acting when she was a teenager in soap operas in the region but little by little she made her way and today she is one of the most demanded Latin actresses. She is the daughter of Puma Rodriguez with his second wife Carolina Pérez and has an excellent relationship with both.

