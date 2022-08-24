Take a seat before seeing what Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, was like when she was a child

Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is one of the most followed actresses of the moment for her important role in the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’ but she is also the daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez and he didn’t need his fame to succeed in Hollywood.

Genesis Rodriguez She started acting when she was a teenager in soap operas in the region but little by little she made her way and today she is one of the most demanded Latin actresses. She is the daughter of Puma Rodriguez with his second wife Carolina Pérez and has an excellent relationship with both.

Related news

Genesis Rodriguez She is quite active on social networks where she accumulates almost a million followers from all corners of the world who do not lose track of her. For them, the daughter of Puma Rodriguez share photos of your best looks and poses and also logs of your travels.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

Genesis Rodriguez She is quite reserved with family matters, but whenever she can, she makes her adoration for her father clear. Puma Rodriguez. Now, the actress was encouraged and shared with her virtual fandom a postcard of her when she was a child and accompanied her father on stage.

Genesis Rodriguez as a child. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

“That main character energy. But also the socks,” he wrote. Genesis Rodriguez on the little camera’s social network next to a postcard that shows her just five years old while wearing a blue dress, a bow on her head and shoes with socks while her father sings his best songs.