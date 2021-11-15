taxi driver-hero David Perry resigned. For the police it is terrorism

Is called David Perry the “hero” taxi driver who escaped the explosion of his car yesterday in front of the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in the English city. In fact, according to the reconstruction made by the tabloid The Sun, the man, discharged today after being hospitalized for his injuries, had quickly got out of the vehicle and closed the doors as soon as he realized that his passenger, the bomber and the only one victim of the fact, he was preparing to strike.

Terrorism, one dead and one injured in Liverpool in a taxi explosion: three arrests

Thanks from the mayor

Perry not only received enthusiastic comments from many Liverpool citizens thanking him on social media, but Mayor Joanne Anderson also stepped in. “With his heroic efforts he managed to avoid what could have been something terrible for the hospital.” And he added: “Our thanks go to him and our emergency services.” A possible matrix of the attack has not yet emerged from the investigations, while three young men aged 29, 26 and 21 remain in custody, arrested yesterday for violation of the British law on terrorism.

The attack was an act of terrorism

The attack in Liverpool yesterday was formally declared as an act of “terrorism”. This was announced by the local police. At the moment, 3 men between 21 and 29 years of age have been arrested for the episode. The taxi driver was instead referred to as “a hero”.

Emergency services are responding to an “incident” outside #LiverpoolWomensHospital

Images from outside the hospital on Sunday show a car enveloped in flames before burning out.#MerseysidePolice confirmed “an incident occurred at around 11am”.

hope no one is seriously injured🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lfX42VRLRe – CJ (@CLUNCKY_) November 14, 2021