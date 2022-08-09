Taylor Swift back with Carolina

Taylor Swift has just made available, this Friday, June 24, her first song since Red (Taylor’s Version)which was released last November. carolina is intended for the cinematographic adaptation of the novel by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing (2019). Directed by Olivia Newman and worn by actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, War of the Worlds), this film features a young woman abandoned by her family and raised in the swamps of North Carolina. This mysterious “swamp girl” will be charged with murder.

carolina is produced by the singer’s longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner, and was written and composed while the duo were working on the albums Folklore (2020) and Evermore (2020). The lyrics hint at the secrecy and mystery hovering around Kya, the main character of Where the Crawdads Sing. Above all, carolina was recorded in one take using exclusively instruments that existed in the early 1950s – an opportunity to rediscover the mandolin and the violin, rather rare in pop titles.

carolina joins the many titles written or co-written by Taylor Swift for the cinema, including I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for Fifty Shades Darker (2016), Safe and Sound and Eyes Open for The Hunger Games (2012), or even Today Was a Fairytale for Valentine’s Day (2010).