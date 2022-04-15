Tecatito Corona challenges Real Madrid: I will score my first goal with Sevilla

Midtime Editorial

The Mexican Jesus “Tecatito” Corona will live this weekend with him Seville his first match against real Madrida situation that he assures motivates him because It’s something he dreamed of since childhoodbut not only that, but issues a warning: I will make a goal.

“It is a game that you want to play since you were a child and having it a few days away is very nice. I hope it’s nice for everyone. I spoke with a friend and told him that I am imagining scoring my first goal for Sevilla on Sunday“, indicated the Aztec in a press conference, at the time that he claimed to be motivated by the duel next Sunday.

“For what a match like this represents, the week is going very well. It is a special match and I am living these days intensely. It is a good setting to enjoy football. ANDn Mexico many people are going to see it because they are two great teams and we are already in the final days“, he added.

However, the Crown Tecatito is aware that they will face a rival of care, although at the same time he considers that it is a duel that invites them to show their best version on the pitch

“The team arrives very well. They always turn it around and try to be better. That’s what we’re going to try this Sunday. Against Real Madrid you have to be very focused because at any moment they can do something to you. It is a match to bring out all the qualities of one“, said.

Wait for the support of the fans

The Mexican offensive recognized the form of encouragement by the fans of the Seville in it Sanchez-Pizjuanso he waits with his companions give them a great joy before the Meringues.

“My first game was a derby and I’ve realized that the fans here weigh a lot. Hopefully we can give him a nice game“, concluded the former player of the porto.