Telefónica expands its strategic collaboration with Amazon for cloud development and the digital home

Telefónica reinforces its strategic collaboration with Amazon and reaches a new global agreement to promote the digital transformation of the business world (B2B) and consumers (B2C). Through this agreement, Telefónica Tech and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest in joint go-to-market activities, develop new cloud solutions and expand the AWS cloud capabilities and training of Telefónica Tech professionals to offer better support customers on their journey to the cloud. In addition, Movistar Fusión customers will enjoy an innovative TV-Commerce experience with the Movistar Plus+ Living App ‘Movistar Home Selection’.

This agreement includes a joint proposal to go to market with AWS with the goal of accelerating innovation and helping customers take advantage of the agility that the cloud offers. Telefónica Tech will also provide its enterprise, SME and public sector customers with native AWS professional services at any stage of their journey to the cloud, offering support through the various stages of platform assessment, design and implementation, and migration.

Telefónica Tech and AWS are committed to promoting innovation in the cloud. Telefónica Tech plans to launch several value-added solutions around edge computing and cloud-native private 5G networks running on AWS Outposts. This collaboration will open up new opportunities in 5G and new use cases for edge computing, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), streaming video and gaming, and Industry 4.0.

In addition, Telefónica Tech will continue to expand its managed and professional services with the creation of an AWS Competency Center that will use the best practices recommended by AWS to help customers quickly and safely transition to the cloud. This AWS Competency Center will build new offerings around cost optimization, development and automation, application modernization, and other cloud-related capabilities. Currently, Telefónica Tech has a qualified team of approximately 4,000 expert professionals who provide services to the 5.5 million B2B clients of the Telefónica Group in 175 countries.

The new agreement with AWS will allow Telefónica Tech to train and certify hundreds of its professionals in AWS cloud services and best practices in order to serve Telefónica customers during their migration journey to the cloud. To this end, Telefónica Tech will expand its capabilities and become an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and will acquire other technical skills such as AWS Managed Services Provider and AWS Migration Acceleration Program.

José Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech, states: “This agreement with AWS reinforces our partnership ecosystem and allows us to go to the market with a comprehensive and cutting-edge proposal. Our customers demand greater innovation in the design of cloud solutions and demand to use AWS services from the most appropriate location. The professional and managed services that Telefónica Tech will offer will therefore be key to helping companies in this complex process of adopting the public cloud with Edge locations”.

Adolfo Hernandez, Global Vice President of Telecommunications at AWS, said: “We are excited to work with Telefónica to take our successful collaboration to the next level and develop customer-centric solutions with AWS, especially in 5G and edge computing. This collaboration means that AWS can deliver the highest level of cloud experience to an even broader audience with Telefónica, significantly accelerating the pace of cloud innovation and adoption.”

Betting on innovation in the Digital Home

The agreement reached between Telefónica and Amazon also includes an innovative bet on Digital Home with the launch of the Living App ‘Movistar Home Selection’ on Movistar Plus+. Starting today, users of the television platform in more than one million homes in Spain will be able to access a wide selection of Amazon.es products (more than 20,000) in a convenient and direct way, such as decoration, kitchen, lighting, DIY, home appliances and gardening with fast delivery option.

‘Movistar Home Selection’ will be among the novelties that the company will present during its participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be held in Barcelona between February 28 and March 3. This new TV-Commerce App in Movistar Plus+ is part of the Digital Home proposal that Telefónica will include in its stand during Mobile, a space that will allow people to get to know this new service first-hand.

This launch reinforces the strategic relationship that both companies began in 2018 in the consumer area, a collaboration that has materialized, among other initiatives, in the integration of Prime Video in Telefónica’s television platforms in several markets and the implementation of the infrastructure AWS in several of Telefónica’s digital services.

“Amazon is a strategic partner for Telefónica with whom we will continue to collaborate on new initiatives to offer the best integrated services to our customers as part of Telefónica’s digital home proposal,” says Chema Alonso, Chief Digital Officer of Telefónica.

The Living Apps are entertainment, education, culture, consumption or sports applications for television integrated into Movistar Plus+, from which users can enjoy digital experiences whenever they connect through the UHD decoder.

Movistar Plus+ users do not need to download or install any software to enjoy this new service, since the Living App ‘Movistar Home Selection’ is available in the “Apps” section of the Movistar Plus+ home screen of customers who They have the Movistar Plus+ Desco UHD. In it, users can go shopping in a comfortable way and on a large screen and discover products to renew every corner of the home. In addition, they can add products to the Living App shopping cart, being able to involve the rest of the family members in the purchase process. The purchase transaction is completed through the mobile app or the Amazon.es website.

Within each category, the products will have descriptions, average ratings from other users and even other related products to make the purchase decision easier.

For more information: Telefonica at MWC 2022