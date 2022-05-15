Telefónica Tech’s recipe for success

Telefónica presented its strategic plan in November 2019. At that time, Telefónica Tech was born as one of the five pillars of the company’s new roadmap and, since then, it has not stopped growing and gaining in value with a range of services Very complete. In almost two and a half years, Telefónica Tech continues to take steps forward in its organic and inorganic growth strategy and has significantly increased its expertise.

The figures that Telefónica Tech has obtained in the first quarter of 2022 prove its expansion. Its income has grown by 80.6% in the first three months of the year and has reached 299 million euros. Telefónica Tech continues, therefore, to grow at double digits and above the average for the sector.

Telefónica Tech accelerates its growth with revenues reaching 299 million euros, 80.6% more than in the first quarter of 2021

This growth is supported by the evolution of its services and integrated solutions for Cybersecurity, Cloud, IoT, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, but also by acquisitions through which Tech continues to strengthen and gain size to expand its catalog and its business field.

In 2022, Telefónica Tech has announced two purchases. In March, it announced the acquisition of Incremental, a leading company in digital transformation and data analysis and a Microsoft partner, for up to 175 million pounds. And this week it has made public the purchase of BE-terna, the leading European provider of Microsoft cloud solutions with industry-specific solutions and an attractive customer base in multiple industries, for up to 350 million euros (including possible Profits).

Getting bigger and bigger

These operations are added to those that Tech has already carried out in the last two years. In 2020, Telefónica Tech acquired the consulting firm Govertis and the training and training company for Cybersecurity professionals iHackLabs.

In 2021, coinciding with the acceleration of the digital transformation that the pandemic brought to the business world, Telefónica Tech integrated acens (cloud company with a focus on SMEs belonging to the Telefónica Group since 2011) and bought three more companies (two of them specialized mainly in Cloud, and another dedicated to industrial automation and the digital transformation of existing factory production processes).



José Cerdan, CEO of Telefónica Tech TELEPHONE

Migrating workloads to the cloud is the first step in a company’s digital transformation. In this sense, Telefónica has become the largest hub in southern Europe thanks to the alliances established with the main players in the Cloud business and the acquisitions of companies specializing in their technologies. In 2021, Telefónica Tech bought CANCOM UK&I with the aim of increasing its position and knowledge of Microsoft technologies, now more reinforced with Incremental and BE-terna, while the acquisition of the Spanish company Altostratus reinforces Google Cloud capabilities.

In addition to strengthening Telefónica Tech’s multicloud value proposition thanks to a complete and differential portfolio that offers the services that customers need to face their transformation successfully, these acquisitions have also served to gain international market share in markets in which the company already was present and also in others where it had not been active until now.

Acquisitions reinforce Telefónica Tech’s commitment to become a leading player in technology services in Europe

The acquisitions of CANCOM UK&I, specialized in professional and managed services in IT, Cybersecurity and multicloud solutions; and Incremental, which offers cloud services and data analysis, have consolidated Telefónica Tech’s leadership position in the UK market, considered the largest IT services market in Europe and the fastest growing. For its part, the purchase of BE-terna has strengthened Telefónica Tech’s cloud capabilities in Germany and represents entry into other relevant markets in Europe such as Austria, Switzerland, the Adriatic region and the Nordic countries.

With the purchase of Geprom, in 2021, specialized in the development and integration of turnkey projects in the areas of planning, production, quality, logistics and maintenance in the industrial sector, Telefónica Tech was able to expand its portfolio of products and services in this sector strategic and with great potential in the deployment of technologies. Telefónica Tech’s value proposition for the industrial sector ranges from sensorization and data analysis to create connected factories to the application of Cloud technologies, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity services to help companies be more efficient, competitive and sustainable .

differential catalog

Telefónica Tech thus continues to move forward with a firm step in its organic and inorganic growth strategy and fulfilling the mission entrusted to it at the time of its creation of becoming the perfect partner to safely accompany companies in their digital transformation with a portfolio of services complete and differential in the field of Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence.

The acquisitions made and the commitment to attract the best technological talent lead Telefónica Tech to currently add more than 5,400 highly qualified professionals with technological specialization, of which some 1,000 of them are located in the United Kingdom and Ireland, some 2,200 in Spain and the rest in other countries.