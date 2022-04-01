Telemedicine will grow 20% annually – Grupo Milenio

Allianz Partners Mexico was not immune to the growing demand for remote medical assistance services generated by the covid-19 pandemic and that is why it implemented chats, video calls, electronic medical prescriptions, delivery of medications, medical reports and complementary services with professionals in psychology, nutrition and allergology.

Its CEO, Robert Gonzalez, will further promote telemedicine to save time for users, monitor chronic diseases and achieve more efficiency for doctors. Information from the WHO, Grand View Research and Customer Lab, an Allianz Partners database, reveal that during the distancing the demand for digital services increased by more than 50 percent. The value of the telemedicine market on a global scale reached 55.9 billion dollars and in Latin America 1.5 billion dollars. “The expected world growth is above 20 percent per year until 2028; in Mexico it grew 50 percent in the pandemic.”

In 2021, 60 percent of the services focused on follow-up consultations with specialists and specialty check-ups and evaluation of the physical-biochemical aspect; Telephone medical guidance, consultation with nutritionists, home visits and remote psychological assistance. Gonzalez Galindo He knows that the future of care will change a lot due to technological advances and artificial intelligence in telemedicine, but he is ready.

room together

Jeffrey Martin, CEO of Sempra, is one of the 20 businessmen invited to lunch with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and John Kerry, envoy from the White House… The Italian government and its businessmen are also very attentive to the energy reform to assess its effects, said the Italian ambassador to Mexico, Luigi de Chiarawelcoming the creation of the Energy Committee of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico… Rogelio Jimenez Pons, former director of Fonatur, notified Asur of the termination of contracts and entered into a transactional agreement to recover the land at the 2009 price in Bahías de Huatulco; Fonatur acquired a land reserve worth 286 million that in 2020 the Indaabin valued at more than 700 million, which are now part of Fonatur’s assets. A very risky trial was avoided that, if won, would have represented approximately 60 million conventional penalties, in a period of less than 4 years.

J. Jesus Rangel M.

jesus.rangel@milenio.com