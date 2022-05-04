Telemundo reporter becomes “Cinderella” of the MET Gala 2022: Genesis Suero

Get to outshine the most famous stars in the world in an event like the gala of the MET Gala 2022 It is almost impossible, but last Monday a Telemundo reporter achieved it thanks to a dress that got social networks to baptize her as “Cinderella” of the night.

The general consensus is that she had a much better understanding of the evening’s theme, ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, that encouraged all the guests to be inspired by the ‘gilded glamour’ or the glamor of the golden age of the United States, and its identity has not taken long to come to light. This is Genesis Suero, a model who won the Miss New York USA contest in 2018 and that it is now enjoying a popularity that it did not receive even then.

Even Cardi B has fallen at her feet and has asked in her Stories who that “Disney princess” was which, in his opinion, became “the silent heroine” of the gala. For those interested, Genesis was wearing a dress by Dominican designer Lucia Rodriguez.

“Thank you for so much love, here is a video of the dress at the Met Gala in NYC“, she has written on Instagram along with a video of her posing on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum accompanied by the song ‘I understood the Assignment’, which translates as “I understood what the task was.”

Genesis has explained that, although he imagined that covering the Met gala would be a very important opportunity for his career, he never thought it would cause such a stir.

