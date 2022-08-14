Teófimo López sends a message to Honduras and Xiomara Castro; reveals who he wants to face now

With your confidence at its peak, Teofimo Lopez was very open after his triumphant return to the ring in what was his debut at super lightweight after a victory by technical knockout against the Mexican Pedro Campa.

“I thank God for being here and also all Latinos. I felt better at 140 pounds, although my legs felt heavier, but I tried to do my best to finish the fight. My hands feel good and 140 pounds was good for me”, said the boxer of Honduran blood on ESPN, after the fight.

About his rival, he commented that: “Pedro Campa hits hard, but I held his fists. The difference between the weigh-ins is that I see that all the fighters are slow. Now I feel much better, I knew that I needed to work hard on myself and we can have a rematch against George Kambosos soon”.

YOUR NEXT RIVAL?

The questions about who he would like his next rival to be were immediate and Teófimo was clear that “I can beat everyone”. The Mexican Ryan García was the one who consulted him the most, but the catracho was clear that he wants to face the unified king.