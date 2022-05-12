Terence Crawford’s 7-year-old daughter loses a shoe and comes back to win a track race in an outstanding effort

Terence “Bud” Crawford, who has yet to lose a fight in his professional career (38-0, 29 KOs), is in the midst of a great career in the world of boxing, currently as ESPN’s No. 1 pound-for-pound, but it is the talent of her daughter, Talaya, that currently has our jaws on the ground in awe.

On Saturday, 7-year-old Talaya lost her shoe at the start of a 200-meter race in an AAU track meet at Northwest High School in Omaha, Nebraska. While the awkward start to the race would have been enough to make someone less determined give up, Talaya had other plans.

After retracing his steps and calmly putting his shoe back on as the rest of the group sprinted away, Talaya orchestrated a noteworthy comeback effort along with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ victory in the 2016 NBA Finals and the victory for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, if only a slight hyperbole.

Talaya closed the gap between herself and the other runners, eventually overtaking the leader (read: tearing up the field) for a comfortable first place finish.

The 34-year-old boxer was obviously proud of his daughter’s show of perseverance, writing on Instagram: “This is the definition of never giving up, heart and determination. She gave it all, even in the face of adversity.”

To quote Nelly from 2004, “It’s the heart of a champion.”