Terror, drama and adventures: what to see in theaters this XXL weekend – Notes – Come and See

Several films renewed the theater listings this weekend, while films like “Argentina, 1985” or “Sonríe” continue to attract a significant number of viewers in the country.

Next, we review some options to see on the big screen the long weekend:

Argentina 1985

The film by Santiago Mitre, who wrote the script with Mariano Llinás, has just won the audience award at the San Sebastan Festival and is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera (Ricardo Darín) and Luis Moreno Ocampo (Peter Lanzani). ), who in 1985 were responsible for investigating and prosecuting those responsible for the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history in the trial of the Juntas.

Undeterred by the still considerable military influence in the fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of dubious heroes for their David vs. Goliath battle.

amsterdam

From 20th Century Studios, New Regency and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell, this is a romantic crime adventure comedy story about three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the world’s most scandalous secret plots. of American history in the 1930s.

Based on fictional fact, the film stars Oscar winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts , Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

Smile

After witnessing a freak and traumatic accident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins to experience terrifying events that she can’t explain. As terror begins to take over her life, Rose must face her past in order to survive and escape her horrible new reality.

Ladder to hell

Keira Woods’ (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of her new house. She soon discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling her home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s soul forever.

last seen

It centers on Will Spann (Gerard Butler), who is driving his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa (Jaimie Alexander) to her parents’ house when she mysteriously disappears, without a trace, during a stop at a gas station. Will battles the local police in a desperate attempt to find her, but as time passes and suspicion falls on him, he must take matters into his own hands, while on the run from the authorities in a race against time to find her. to Lisa.

Thaddeus the Explorer 3: The Curse of the Mummy

Tadeo would love for his fellow archaeologists to accept him as one of the others, but he always ends up ruining it: when he destroys a sarcophagus and unleashes a spell, he puts the lives of his friends, Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni, in danger. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures, which will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt, to find a way to end the mummy’s curse.

Hugo del Carril Municipal Film Club (Córdoba)

seven dogs

(Seven dogs, Argentina, 2022, DCP, 83′, AM13)

Direction: Rodrigo Guerrero. With Luis Machin, Maximiliano Bini.

In a building in the city of Córdoba, Ernesto lives with seven dogs. His lonely routine revolves around the needs of his pets, his health problems and his financial limitations. The neighbors, in a mediation hearing, urge him to remove the animals from his house, but he does not want to be separated from his dogs and is not in a position to face a move.

Good luck, Big Leo.

(Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, England, 2022, DCP, 97′, AM16)

Direction: Sophie Hyde. With Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack.

Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher, longs for some adventure and sex. good sex Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and something like a life, but she never had good sex from him. Now that Robert is long gone, Nancy puts her plan in motion and hires a young male gigolo who goes by the exotic name “Big Leo.” In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy greets Leo. His appearance is as good as the picture of him, but what she didn’t expect was a great conversation. Nancy finds out that she likes him. And he likes her. With great sexual confidence, Nancy begins to relax. Over the course of their encounter, the power dynamic changes and the characters’ masks begin to crumble.