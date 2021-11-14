Business

Tesla collapses by 15% in the stock market, decisive Musk – Auto World

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman31 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

It has been defined by many as the blackest week for the electric car giant from March 2020. The reference is obviously to Tesla, and to be precise to the performance of the stock on the stock market, which in a week was -15%. A collapse caused by the sale of shares carried out by CEO Elon Musk: after a first tranche sold and repurchased after a few hours, the South African manager in fact made a new sale of the shareholding, for a additional gain of $ 1.2 billion. Taken together, the two tranches of the stock sale brought nearly $ 7 billion into the coffers of Tesla’s number one.

The value of Tesla’s stock on the stock market has started to decline for several days, since Elon Musk to be exact launched a poll via Twitter asking their followers for an opinion on whether or not to sell 10% of the brand’s shares. 58% of those who took part in the survey were in favor of selling the shares, and so Musk decided to immediately get to work to fill his pockets and consequently be able to pay the due taxes. The same number one of Tesla, in fact, immediately after launching the survey had pointed out: “Remember: I don’t take a cash salary or a bonus from Tesla. I only have shares, then the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell them“.

As reported by Il Messaggero, there are several analysts who have taken stock of the collapse made by Tesla on the stock market: in their opinion, it is not the volume of Musk’s transactions that creates volatility, when the interpretation of his actions and his words. A constant for Tesla’s number one, which every time he intervenes on his official social channels he risks revolutionize the performance of the company’s stock on the stock exchange.

FP | Andrea Trezza

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman31 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

ReiThera, 1.4 million from Bill and Melinda Gates for (Italian) anti Covid and HIV vaccines – Corriere.it

1 week ago

aggressive sound and top aerodynamics

9 hours ago

INSIDE THE PALACE / The lights of the G20 hide Draghi’s worries

2 weeks ago

This incredible $ 1 trillion plan pushes these stocks and pushes Wall Street to the record

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button