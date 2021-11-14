Tesla collapses by 15% in the stock market, decisive Musk – Auto World

It has been defined by many as the blackest week for the electric car giant from March 2020. The reference is obviously to Tesla, and to be precise to the performance of the stock on the stock market, which in a week was -15%. A collapse caused by the sale of shares carried out by CEO Elon Musk: after a first tranche sold and repurchased after a few hours, the South African manager in fact made a new sale of the shareholding, for a additional gain of $ 1.2 billion. Taken together, the two tranches of the stock sale brought nearly $ 7 billion into the coffers of Tesla’s number one.

The value of Tesla’s stock on the stock market has started to decline for several days, since Elon Musk to be exact launched a poll via Twitter asking their followers for an opinion on whether or not to sell 10% of the brand’s shares. 58% of those who took part in the survey were in favor of selling the shares, and so Musk decided to immediately get to work to fill his pockets and consequently be able to pay the due taxes. The same number one of Tesla, in fact, immediately after launching the survey had pointed out: “Remember: I don’t take a cash salary or a bonus from Tesla. I only have shares, then the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell them“.

As reported by Il Messaggero, there are several analysts who have taken stock of the collapse made by Tesla on the stock market: in their opinion, it is not the volume of Musk’s transactions that creates volatility, when the interpretation of his actions and his words. A constant for Tesla’s number one, which every time he intervenes on his official social channels he risks revolutionize the performance of the company’s stock on the stock exchange.