Test Aprila Tuareg 660 2022: how are you doing, strengths and weaknesses

A small pill of how it behaves on asphalt is a must, before moving on to off-road driving. On the winding roads of the Carbonia and Teulada area the sensation is of extreme lightness and great handling, the trajectory is set with the thought and the line is faithfully maintained by the valid chassis. At first, the impression is that of a very soft suspension department, with important pitches especially when braking, but this is not the case. What happens is that the 43mm Kayaba fork has great smoothness, free (but adjustable) hydraulics, so you feel it starts right away on small bumps and at the first touch of the front brake. In fact, however, it tends to close under compression when the sinking speed is high and this results in a bike that is soft when walking, but controlled when pushing. And it pushes really hard, if you want, because the braking is excellent, the quickshift gearbox (optional at just under 200 euros) fast and precise and the engine pushes regularly from the low, with a discreet body from the medium (4,000-6,000 rpm ) and then it gets peppery up to 8,000 and bad from there to 10,000. Many faces in a single engine, which can be feather or iron depending on what is asked of it. To be honest, it does not have exciting basses in an absolute sense, but the throttle response can be modified on three distinct levels, from the sweetest to the most reactive and in the latter the driving taste, both on the most tortuous paths and in off-road vehicles, certainly not lacking. As a globetrotter attitude, one now thinks that today without a Mille one cannot travel comfortably, but this is not the case. There are more comfortable bikes, for volumes and engines rich in torque, but if what you are looking for is a tireless 360 ° traveler, with whom to discover new tracks, then a thought about the Tuareg must be done, for several reasons. First of all, because it is a comfortable motorcycle: the Plexiglas repairs the bust, helmet and shoulders very well, the engine vibrates little or nothing, the front part of the tank deflects the air from the knees, there are optional heated grips (not the saddle, unfortunately), there is cruise control, it consumes little (they declare over 20 km / l, even 25, going quietly) and the tank is 18 liters, which means a range of 400 km. To this we add the available accessories, including the trio of aluminum suitcases and here is that the most motocross bike among the Adventure bikes on the market today, knows how to be a good travel companion on any type of road or in any desert, why not . The winning mix of the Tuareg lies precisely in having been able to combine these qualities of comfort in an almost specialized motorcycle body, so slender and light is it. The cons in tourist use? The saddle is very long and well padded, rightly hard in the sponge so as not to tire after many hours of driving, but it is not as wide as that of other competitors and, especially the passenger, it is not as comfortable. And then the engine, marvel of technology and electronics, is a 659 cc, so you cannot expect the torque of a 1,000 or more: ergo, if you travel loaded you will certainly use the gearbox more frequently (and here the advice to add the excellent quickshift). But the time has come to bring it to earth. Fasten your seat belts, we are ready to take off.