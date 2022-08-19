Testimony of solidarity, not hate or xenophobia

Carlos R. Altuna Tezanos

On August 6, we responded to the call of the Duartian Institute, accompanied by family, friends and members of the Círculo Delta, along with thousands of other citizens. I confess that for the first time I am participating in a public demonstration due to my personal principles and convictions, as this is not a political or partisan activity, but in favor of the integrity of the Dominican Republic.

It is no secret to anyone that the socio-political situation in Haiti is becoming increasingly critical, in a spiral that lasts for decades, turning it into a State with no authorities, where ungovernability, restlessness, despair and a future reign. uncertain, which today is aggravated by the presence of armed groups, who impose chaos and anarchy as an effective method to gain control over all the activities of daily life in their territory against a pseudo government, which only seems to have control and authority in certain areas of Port-au-Prince and some cities.

Without a doubt, the overwhelming socio-political and economic crisis that corners Haiti represents the most serious and great danger to the survival of the Dominican nation since 1844. Its situation is so complex that it could explode at any moment, causing us collateral damage. directly, and to a certain extent to the other States of the region.

Faced with this situation, the Duartian Institute held a call-march in which the participants demanded that the international community act decisively in the face of the crisis that Haiti is experiencing. I must emphasize that at no time were epithets used against the Haitian people, nor against its citizens who live illegally in our territory. They chanted in unison slogans such as: “The united people will never be defeated”, “Dominicans are brave” and banners: “UN, solve your mess in Haiti”, “Dominican nationality is not given away”, among others.

The president of the Duartian Institute, Wilson Gómez Ramírez, said in his speech: “This patriotic meeting today should be considered as the start of a great movement in defense of Dominican identity, of active, orderly, legitimate and legal resistance”, among others. stuff. Asserting that “Haiti has painfully become a failed state, collapsed, disorganized, and above all, the saddest and most unjust, evicted and abandoned by the International Community, especially by international organizations: United Nations Organization (UN) , Organization of American States (OAS), as well as the United States, France and Canada”.

Gómez warned that it is urgent to stabilize the situation that Haiti is going through, because it is one step away from ceasing to be a “migratory phenomenon” to transmuting into an “invading and occupying exodus”, urging the authorities to quickly build the wall frontier; rigorously apply the Labor Code –80% of the Dominican workforce– and compliance with immigration regulations, sustained repatriation of all foreigners in illegal or irregular status.

However, days after that manifestation of Dominicanness and solidarity in favor of the Haitian people, the main newspapers published the unfortunate and inconsiderate statement by the Minister of the Economy, Pável Isa Contreras, in which he highlighted the need for Dominican immigration policy to be more efficient, although he deplored those who make this claim out of contempt, qualifying this action as “painful and dangerous.” Statement he made through his Twitter account, where he also deplored the fact that some “applaud the violation of people’s dignity” when reinforcing immigration regulations.

We do not know the reason for the unfortunate tweet, but it was notorious that said official issued his precision one day after the “patriotic march”, in which thousands of Dominicans demanded from the international community and the world, greater participation and speed to resolve the serious Haiti crisis.

Perhaps, and for the benefit of the doubt, we assume that the official apparently was unaware, that President Luis Abinader, aware of and concerned about the prevailing situation in Haiti, has taken advantage of the opportunity offered by any international scenario to demand from the international community come to the “help of Haiti” as a banner of its foreign policy, in addition to clearly setting the position of the Dominican State, that “there is not and will not be a Dominican solution to the Haitian problem.”

I understand that an official must have tact, affinity, but above all a logical relationship with the policies outlined by his president, since his statements compromise a vital quality for good development, which is “coherence”, so that they do not occur contradictions or opposition between them, as has happened.

In this sense, this call is clearly a testimony of solidarity towards the Haitian people and indirectly a reaffirmation of commitment, support and support for the state position assumed by the president with respect to Haiti, and his firm decision to build the border fence, not of hatred, nor xenophobia, much less of trampling on the dignity of people.

As a coincidence of fate, on the 8th of this month, the OAS Secretary General released a lengthy communiqué –C-045/22– in which she acknowledged that the international presence in the last two decades in Haiti was one of the greatest failures of the foreign cooperation, urging the international community to “pay the bill” to get that nation out of the “worst of all worlds” with a weak State and civil society after 20 years of failures.

In short, this entity admitted that the crisis in Haiti is the direct result of the actions of the country’s endogenous forces and the international community, whose presence was not capable of facilitating the construction of a single institution that can respond to national problems. of that impoverished country, and “under that umbrella of the international community, the criminal gangs that today besiege the country and its people fermented and germinated.”

It also warns: “…Given this scenario, the OAS considers it absurd to pretend that Haitians alone, polarized and with limited resources, can rebuild or build a security, institutionalization and development project for their 12 million inhabitants. We are in the presence of a failed state, of a weak and vulnerable society, where it is estimated that Haitians must solve it, but the international community has a role to play to get out of the quagmire”.

It is the same OAS that sponsored the Inter-American Peace Force (FIP) of 1965, after the country’s military intervention during the Lyndon Johnson government, under the pretext of protecting its citizens or avoiding communism. Today, keeping our distance, and as a result of the prevailing situation in Haiti, overwhelmed by the anarchy generated by an internal war between gangs, a social, political and economic crisis, which increases hunger and misery in that country, it undoubtedly represents a scenario more threatening than the one we had at that time. What does the OAS expect to intervene in Haiti with a “military force for peace”, made up of the international community of the region, which are member states? I just hope it’s not too late!

