TFC-PSG: Messi, Neymar, Mbappé … Will the stars be there this Wednesday at the Stadium?

With four games to play in two weeks, including the reception of Juventus in C1, will PSG take out the armada for the match on the fifth day of Ligue 1 against Toulouse? Response elements.

PSG started their series of four games in nine days, Sunday August 28, with a surprise draw at the Parc against AS Monaco (1-1). This Wednesday, Paris arrives in Toulouse before moving again on Saturday to Nantes. Next Tuesday, the club from the capital begins its European campaign with the reception of Juventus.

This match against the Italians could lead the Parisian coach Christophe Galtier to make choices in his eleven in order to rest some of his executives.

In the offensive sector, Pablo Sarabiawould be the main alternative to Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi Where Neymar.

The other option is the young Hugo Ekitike. But will the former Nice coach choose to do without his stars a few days after his first hitch? In the middle of the field, Vitinha should return to the group after his suspension against Monaco (replaced by Renato Sanches). Finally, in the Parisian rearguard, it is perhaps on the sides that the Parisian coach could choose to put to rest Nuno Mendes and Ashraf Hakimi.

The TFC could, however, “pay” for being the first match of the two trips. The possibility being to rest the executives against the Canaries on Saturday in order to be ready for the reception of Juventus, the first European meeting where PSG is eagerly awaited.

