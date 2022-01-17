that’s all we know

James Gunn and part of the cast talked about the third chapter dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy: here’s where the shooting is.

The director and screenwriter James Gunn he is very busy in both the Marvel world and the DC world. On the one hand, he is the creator of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the Christmas special dedicated to the team of Star-Lord & Co., while on the other side he shot the film The Suicide Squad and created the TV show sequel to this film dedicated to the character of Peacemaker.

The TV series entitled Peacemaker is already in programming on the American streaming service HBO Max and now Gunn is dedicating himself to the Marvel universe, for which he will have to bring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to the cinema and on TV – on Disney + – the Holiday Guardians of the Galaxy Special. But let's go in order and try to take stock of the situation:







At what point is filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

With a tweet published on November 8, 2021, James Gunn announced the start of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

James Gunn is still working on the set today as evidenced by a new tweet, published on the day of Peacemaker’s debut on HBO Max:

As Gunn himself stated, the script for this film has been ready for at least 3 years. In fact, Gunn said he finished it between 2018 and 2019.

Gunn also announced – on September 12, 2021 – that he had started working on storyboard of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. His work involves drawing every shot he has in mind as a kind of pre-visualization.

The sheets that you see in the director’s tweet correspond to 12 pages of script or about 10/15 minutes of film. Gunn himself tweeted that he ultimately plans to have around 3,000 cards drawn.

Who is part of the cast

On the set, from the first day of shooting, there are: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin and Rocket Racoon on set) plus new additions Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) and Chukwudi Iwuji in a role not yet revealed.

Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will return to voice Groot and Rocket Racoon respectively in the dubbing room.

Among the actors and actresses whose return has not yet been confirmed but it is highly probable are Sylvester Stallone (Stakar) and Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha).

Among the absolute novelties, however, the character of Nova could be introduced.

Marvel Studios HD Elizabeth Debicki in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

What will the plot be

It is good to specify immediately that there is nothing official but James Gunn has repeatedly focused on some characters and on some particular. Also recently, Karen Gillan said she read the script with Pom Klementieff and found herself crying and laughing with her colleague. Gillan voted this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the hardest and most difficult job Gunn has done with the Marvel group.

Here are all the news on the development of the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in points:

The film will be set after Thor: Love and Thunder, due out July 6, 2022, where the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear. The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, due out in December 2022, will bridge the gap between the fourth Thor movie and the new chapter of the Guardians James Gunn has confirmed that someone will die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but obviously didn’t say who Thanos will not be present in the third chapter Kraglin will have a major role in the third film Rocket will be an important part of the film and many of the things James Gunn has shown / said in the previous chapters will be answered in the third chapter. Dave Bautista said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will most likely be the last film for Drax After the release of the first film James Gunn said that he had thought of the Guardians as a trilogy: so in theory at the end of the third film the Star-Lord group could melt forever.

Marvel Studios HD Drax

As for the hypotheses it can be thought that in the third chapter Star-Lord should try to win back the “new” Gamora and Ayesha should send his creation Adam Warlock against the Guardians of the Galaxy to take revenge for what happened in the previous film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in 2023 and will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.