that’s for what good cause

Jennifer Aniston and the ex-husband Justin Theroux have remained on good terms of friendship despite the separation after several years of marriage and recently the actress offered her support to Theroux to reinforce support for a good cause, which is to help all those dogs in need who struggle to find a home .

Just Theroux intervened on his Instagram profile for encourage people to take a dog in distress with them and who may struggle to find a home just like he did. In the social profile, the actor shared some shots of Kuma, his dog who now even has an Instagram profile of his own.

All this thrilled Jennifer Aniston a lot, who immediately wrote: “I love what these two are doing to help people helping puppies helping people. They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday“The actor immediately brought back Jen’s photo and wrote,” Thank you Jen “, then did it in the same account as Kuma, who in turn wrote” Thank you Aunt Jen. “

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux met in 2011, getting engaged a year later and secretly getting married in August 2015. Two and a half years later, the couple announced their separation, and apparently, in the course of this love story, a big help came from Jason Bateman, one of the couple’s closest friends.

Theroux revealed that the advice of the Ozark star was fundamental and that it allowed him not to be too distressed by the comments that were circulating: “Jason Bateman helped me a lot, he gave me some tips that turned out to be really important when all of this was happening. He said to me: ‘Look in the star system a new character is about to be born. You look like you, but it’s not really you. That character is, you know, angry, that character has a problem, that character is, you know, sweet. It’s just this little soap opera that’s written on the sidelines, but it’s not the real story. ‘“.

Jennifer Aniston is currently on Apple TV + with the second season of The Morning Show.