that’s the real reason why the Christopher Nolan trilogy didn’t have a fourth Dark Knight movie

The trilogy de The dark Knight from Christopher Nolan is seen by many as a spearhead in the history of cinecomic and la Warner Bros.originally, he wanted to develop a further sequel to the Batman events, probing even more deeply the Nolanian Batman even beyond the third film made by the British filmmaker, that is The Dark Knight – The Return.

Christian Bale, the protagonist of that saga, however, refused, believing that what had to be respected, first of all, was the director’s vision: “Chris has always said that if we were lucky enough to make three, then we would stop. “We’ll stop after that,” he said. Then when [la Warner] she came to us and said “Why don’t we make a fourth film?”, I replied, “No, we have to follow Chris’ dream of making a trilogy. Let’s not pull too hard and don’t get too forgiving ““.

Batman, we remember, will return to the cinema very soon with a new film directed by Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of the Gotham City vigilante detective and his alter ego, the shy billionaire Bruce Wayne. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

To join Pattinson in the cast we find Zoë Kravitz like Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright in the role of James Gordon, John Turturro in the part of Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard in the guise of Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan like Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson in the role of Bella Reál, Andy Serkis in those of Alfred Pennyworth and finally Colin Farrellwho will be Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

The synopsis Official reads: Two years of patrolling the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, dragged Bruce Wayne into the depths of Gotham City’s darkness. With few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amid the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of revenge among the his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of evil tricks, a trail of cryptic clues pushes the world’s greatest detective to investigate the slums, meeting characters like Selina Kyle / aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / alias the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / alias the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to bring him closer to resolution and the scope of the evildoer’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new alliances, expose the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

