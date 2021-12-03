that’s who the Bayern Munich midfielder is

ROME – Tiago Pinto promised Mourinho two reinforcements, one in midfield and one in defense . The first goal for the midfield remains Denis Zakaria , expiring of contract with Borussia M’gladbach. Roma are in pressure and do not want to give up the player despite the competition from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund (the coach Rose has already trained him). The change of agent did not help Pinto to finalize the agreement with the player and the negotiations continue, but at higher costs than a few months ago. In short, between salary, commissions and compensation for Borussia it is by no means a simple operation. Rome is also following with great attention at the same time Florian Grillitsch , twenty-six years old on the expiry of his contract with Hoffenheim and officially on the market: he can leave in January for 7-8 million.

Rome, offered Marc Roca: this is who the Bayern Munich midfielder is

The new name for the midfield of the Rome And Marc Roca of the Bayern Monaco, ended up on the sidelines of the German team. The intermediaries have offered it to Mourinho’s club and are working on the operation. The Spanish midfielder born in ’96 is also liked by two clubs in the Liga. Marc Roca is a 25-year-old left-handed who grew up in Espanyol with whom he played from the youth squad until August 2020 when he was sold to Bayern for nine million euros. Last season he made only 12 appearances and 520 total minutes on the pitch: Roca failed to assert itself and also in this first part of the season also thanks to the partial rupture of the collateral ligament of the ankle which forced him to stay out until mid-November, when he played 23 minutes in the Champions League. Difficult to see him again at Bayern after January, Roma is evaluating the deal.