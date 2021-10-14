that’s why Adam Sandler turned down the iconic Tarantino movie

Inglourious Basterds they could have had a very different cast if the first options of Quentin Tarantino had been available and interested in the Italian-American director’s project. Among these there should also have been Adam Sandler.

However, the actor decided not to take part in the iconic film due to other work commitments, rejecting the role of Donny. Adam Sandler killing Nazis with a baseball bat and shooting Hitler is something that will live on in the public imagination for a long time. In fact, many wonder if the actor would have made “The Jewish Bear” more deadly or more fun than the version of Eli Roth and above all how his career would evolve after participating in Bastardi senza Gloria.

Unfortunately his participation in Funny People, forced Quentin Tarantino to revise his initial project but, probably the actor has some remorse for this failed collaboration. Brad Pitt And Mélanie Laurent, Tarantino built an alternate version of WWII and gave it a different ending, which earned him and his cast a tremendous amount of praise. Sandler still has a few years to make up for it, after all Tarantino said he wanted to stop after making 10 films. Time is running out!

We remind you, among other things, that initially, Tarantino had thought of Bastards without Glory as a miniseries. In short, things in one case or another could have gone very differently.